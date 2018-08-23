After spending the 2017 season as a spectator, Dillon Dix of Fremont High School can't wait for the 2018 campaign to begin.
The Tigers were counting on Dix to be a key contributor last fall, but his junior season ended before it started.
Fremont was participating in a 7-on-7 tournament in Kansas City in June of 2017 when misfortune struck.
"It was our first game and we were about 10 minutes into it," Dix said. "Someone just landed on my leg and I broke my ankle."
The initial prognosis at the emergency room in Kansas City was that surgery wouldn't be needed. It was discovered later that Dix would have to undergo an operation on the ankle.
"We were hoping in the beginning that I would be good to go by the first couple of weeks of August, but it didn't work out that way," Dix said.
With a veteran quarterback in Riley Harms leading the offense, the Tigers eventually finished 5-5 on their way to a Class A state playoff berth. Dix suited up the final two games of the season, but didn't play. Missing last year has only made him more determined for this fall.
"I was pretty excited for my junior season because we had Riley and (receiver) Jake Sellon and guys like that," Dix said. "I can't even explain how pumped I am for this season. I can't wait for the first game since I haven't played since my sophomore year."
Dix healed up in time to be a starter for Coach Mark Williams' basketball team. He also started in baseball for Fremont Bergan and the First State Bank Seniors.
"I love all of the sports I play, but I think that baseball is my favorite," Dix said. "That is my sport."
Dix would like to play collegiate baseball, but his top priority these days is helping the Tigers to a successful football season.
Harms is playing football now for the University of Nebraska at Kearney while Sellon is pole vaulting for the Nebraska track team in Lincoln. The offense will have a different look, but Dix is confident the Tigers will have success.
"We have some big shoes to fill, but Brody Sintek will be our guy at quarterback," he said. "I'm pretty excited about that. I know he can step up into that role for us. Our defense is what teams will have a lot of trouble with because we have a lot of experience back."
Dix is expected to help the Tigers on both sides of the ball. He is part of a receivers' group that includes fellow senior Austin Everitt and juniors Jon Kment and Spencer Sorensen. On defense, he has experience as a cornerback, but is expected to play safety.
That defense includes veterans like Jake Heineman at end, tackles Jackson Ritchhart and Jordon Woehrer and linebackers Dylan Kor, Colton McCurdy and Carter Newill.
While Dix enjoys being a receiver, his favorite spot is on defense.
"I like defense and being a little nasty," he said.
Dix said he was pleased with the Tigers' summer commitment to 7-on-7 and also the strength and conditioning workouts. He made sure he did his part in leading younger teammates.
"If you work hard, people will follow you," he said. "If you are a senior and not working very hard, then people think they don't have to and it goes downhill for everyone from there. I just think the summer went really well for us."
Being a three-sport athlete, especially at the Class A level, isn't easy, but Dix makes it work with time management.
"Sometimes you have to choose between two sports and coaches aren't going to like that, but generally they understand," he said. "You can't be everywhere at once. ... I love all the sports that I play so it is definitely worth it."