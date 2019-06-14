Dillon Dix and his First State Bank teammates just keep on winning.
The Seniors are off to a 10-0 start in the summer legion season. That comes after Fremont Bergan finished 16-6 and won two games in the Class A state baseball tournament in the spring.
The success of the two teams doesn't come as a surprise to Dix, who has been a key contributor as a pitcher and infielder.
"In the spring of our junior year, we didn't have the season that we wanted," Dix said. "But last summer we started to figure some things out. We had a slow start in the spring because of all of the flooding and rain we had. I think we had nine or 10 of our games canceled, but I felt like we didn't miss a stride. We went right into it and played good baseball."
Dix and teammate Brody Sintek set a new Bergan record for wins in a season with five each in the spring. Dix also tied Jacob Pribnow's school mark for ERA in a season at 1.08.
"Brody and I have played together since we were 12," Dix said. "It is really awesome to share that record with him. As far as tying for the ERA record, I really don't have words for that."
Bergan and FSB coach Jeff Hayden said a strong legion season of 2018 has carried over in 2019 for Dix.
"Dillon had a really good summer last year," he said. "He is unconventional in that he doesn't throw overly hard, but he is confident and he can throw three pitches for strikes on any count. That is a big part of being a pitcher -- just having confidence in yourself. He had as good of a season pitching-wise (during the 2019 prep season) as we've had in a long time. He put in a lot of hard work and he locates his pitches well. That gives us a chance to win."
Dix, who said his slider is his best pitch, said he benefits from a solid defense around him.
"I've always liked to pitch. My teammates play good defense so that makes it easy on me because I don't throw the fastest," he said. "But I'm a pretty good pitch to contact pitcher. I can get a lot of ground outs and pop ups so that helps a lot."
Dix is already 3-0 this summer with a 2.29 ERA and 10 strikeouts. After hitting .278 with a .628 OPS and 10 RBI in the spring, he is hitting .410 with a .989 OPS this summer. He also has 10 RBI and 12 runs scored.
Dix is a multi-sport athlete. Last fall he was a starting receiver for Coach Seth McClain's Fremont High School football team. In the winter, he was a starting guard for the Tigers in basketball before turning his attention to the Bergan co-op baseball squad.
"The school year was pretty hectic for me, but I did start swinging the bat a little in mid-January," Dix said. "I didn't do anything with fielding until the end of February because the weather was so bad and we couldn't get outside. I don't think I threw my first bullpen (session) until the very end of February."
The late start to the season -- Bergan didn't play its first game until March 28 -- didn't have an adverse effect on Dix. He recalls a confidence boost after a 4-1 win over Omaha Skutt on April 6.
"I think that was the second game I pitched and I was throwing a shutout and a one-hitter until the last inning," Dix said. "I kind of noticed that our season would be special after that game."
That season culminated with the Knights playing in the state tournament in Lincoln. Dix threw a complete game five-hitter during a 2-0 loss to Millard West, who would go on to win the Class A championship.
The only offense the Wildcats got in the win was a two-run inside-the-park home run by Texas A&M recruit Max Anderson in the first inning.
"We played one of the best teams in the state and we got to play them at Haymarket (Park)," Dix said. "You can't beat that at all. Having that good of season kind of propelled us into the summer. We went toe-to-toe with the state champions."
Dix believes a key reason Bergan/FSB has been successful is camaraderie of the players.
"Our team chemistry is very high," he said. "A lot of us have been playing together since we were little. We have a good time together and even if things aren't going our way, the team doesn't freak out. We stay relaxed and we are very resilient. We will battle right back."
Dix, who plays second base or shortstop when he isn't pitching, said the Seniors have a specific goal for the summer.
"We want to win districts and go to state," he said. "Coach Hayden told us that he doesn't believe any Fremont team has ever made it to state in both the spring and summer. That would be pretty cool if we could do that."