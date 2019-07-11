Dillon Dix hit a walk-off single to spark the First State Bank Seniors to a 3-2 win over Gretna on Wednesday night at Schilke Fields.
Brody Sintek got the win to improve to 8-0 this summer. The Wayne State signee threw a complete game and allowed three hits and one walk while striking out 15.
Joe Weis' RBI double helped Gretna go up 2-0 in the first inning The Seniors got a run in the first and another one in the fourth to tie it.
In the seventh, Jackson Gilfry was hit by a pitch. After a fly out, Austin Callahan singled. That set the stage for Dix's game-winning hit.
Eli Herink tripled, singled and scored a run for FSB. Nick Herink and Dix had two hits and one RBI apiece. Donnie Mueller and Callahan had two hits each. Mitchell Glause had a single and scored once.
The Seniors played errorless baseball while Gretna committed one error.
FSB was scheduled to play Columbus in a doubleheader on Thursday night, but results weren't available at press time. On Sunday, the Seniors will host Lincoln Southeast at 3 p.m.