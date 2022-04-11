Dix's relief effort, Sintek's blast takes Fremont past Skutt in battle of ranked foes

A three-run home run by Carter Sintek and 3.2 innings of relief from Ryan Dix took Fremont past Class B No. 1 Omaha Skutt Saturday in a 11-9 affair.

“They jumped on us early and we responded with eight runs,” said Fremont coach Jeff Hayden. “We need to maintain that and also we had opportunities to be able to put the game away, but that’s stuff we can learn from.”

The Skyhawks battered Sintek, in his second start against a ranked foe that week, in the opening inning for four-straight hits to open up a 3-0 lead in the top of the first.

Sintek’s day was done after two frames after needing 65 pitches to work through it, recording all six outs by strikeout while also walking four batters and giving up the four first inning hits.

Skutt’s lead was short lived as Fremont responded in the second.

Ryan Winter got the rally started, flaring a single to right to score Jackson Cyze, who reached on a lead-off hit by pitch.

Jax Sorensen kept the inning moving with a sharp ground ball to third that ate up the Skutt third baseman, allowing Landon Mueller to cross home to make it a one-run game.

Isaac Herink tied the game with a single through the left side of the infield.

Sintek helped his own cause with a towering shot directly down the left field line for a three-run home run.

“I was just trying to stay inside the ball and make something happen,” Sintek said. “I saw a good pitch and I turned on it.”

The home run call on the ball that went over the left field foul pole was briefly disputed by the visitors, but ultimately stood to give the Tigers a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.

“Through my eyes, it was right over the foul pole, so probably within inches of being foul, but if you ask a Skutt fan, they probably have a different answer for you,” Hayden said. “That was a big moment in the game.”

The Tigers tacked on two more runs with Cyza reaching for a second time in the frame on an RBI single then coming into score on a Quinn Gossett single to set Fremont’s lead at 8-3.

Skutt got a run back in the top of the third as Fremont reliever Brandt Phillips walked in a run, one of six issued by Phillips on the day.

Fremont got the run back in the home half of the inning on a two RBI single from Herink, part of his 3-for-5 effort at the plate.

Phillips ran into trouble again in the fourth, allowing a lead-off double followed by a walk and an error to load the bases.

Skutt drew two more bases-loaded walks off of the right-hander to inching within four, 10-6, before the Tigers turned to Dix for a second-straight night.

The sophomore, coming off a five-out appearance against Mount Michael in a 6-2 win Friday, yielded a sacrifice fly, a single and a double before escaping the jam with Fremont still in front, 10-9.

After the fourth frame, Dix produced three shutout innings, allowing just two base runners and one batter above the minimum while striking out four.

“Ryan went out and became a strike thrower and that’s what Ryan does,” Hayden said. “Today was a tough day to pitch, but I was really happy with the effort we got out of him.”

Fremont added an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth with Herink coming through again on a single to left with the bases loaded.

Against Mount Michael Friday, Fremont scored early, then late to produce the 6-2 victory.

Cal Janke grounded into a fielder’s choice in the top of the first with the bases loaded to push across the first run.

The Tigers came back for two more runs in the second on a Julius Cortes triple.

Mueller kept the Knights’ bats quiet, going 5 ⅔ innings without allowing a hit while striking out a dozen.

Fremont tacked on a run in the sixth on a Brady Millard single, then added two more runs in the seventh with a pair of productive groundouts to lead 6-0 going into the bottom of the inning.

Mount Michael briefly solved Dix in the bottom of the seventh with back-to-back singles to lead off the inning turning into runs before the sophomore induced the game-ending pop fly.

Fremont finishes the week 2-1, all against ranked opponents with the lone loss coming against No. 2 Lincoln East.

“We are a team that if we keep on putting things together and having good intent, I think we are going to be a pretty good baseball team, but we’ve got to keep on grinding,” Hayden said.

Fremont will have another chance to see ranked foes in the Heartland Athletic Conference tournament starting Tuesday. The Tigers, entering as the No. 4 seed, will face the winner of No. 5 Lincoln Southwest and No. 12 Lincoln High at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

