LINCOLN — Fremont High School opened the boys’ tennis season Saturday by tying for sixth place at the Lincoln High/Lincoln Northeast Invitational.
“While we were aiming for a top-four finish, I’m still proud of what I saw for our first matches of the year,” Fremont coach Justin Bigsby said. “I think some guys finally realize what kind of shape we’re in, what our strengths are, and what areas we need to work on.”
The Tigers’ No. 1 doubles team of sophomore Alex Bigsby and senior Austin Callahan finished third with a 3-1 record.
The duo beat Aden Kusek and Brayden Schram of Hastings 8-0 and Dylan DeVries and Ryan Carey of Millard South 9-8. After an 8-3 loss to Luca Strupfe and Brayden Heiss of York, Bigsby and Callahan downed Caleb Lemon and Payton Moreno of Bellevue West 8-6.
“Alex and Austin went up against a tough York team with a very solid foreign-exchange player in the semifinals,” Coach Bigsby said. “But I think we needed a tough match like that to expose some things and help us understand where we can get better.”
At No. 1 singles, Brennan Callahan finished eighth with a 1-3 record. He opened with an 8-5 win over Landon Power before losing three straight, including a 9-8 setback to Cameron Crump of Millard South.
At No. 2 singles, Justin Pemberton finished sixth with a 2-2 record. He opened with an 8-1 win over Evan Davis of Hastings before falling 8-1 to Ian Haakinson of Millard South. Pemberton then beat John Esser of York 8-3 before losing 8-4 to Nico Sepaphur of Lincoln High in the fifth-place match.
“Brennan and Justin showed some grit in battling through some tough singles matches in the heat of the day,” Bigsby said.
At No. 2 doubles, junior Avery Martin and sophomore Shane Miller finished 2-2 and place ninth.
The duo lost their first two matches before rebounding with an 8-3 win over Nick Winchester and Ben Fuerstenau of Central. They closed with an 8-0 victory over Phu Le and Eli Rokke of Lincoln High.
“I’m especially proud of Avery and Shane,” Bigsby said. “With this being their first varsity invite ever, they fought through some early nerves to turn things around in the afternoon matches and played some solid tennis.”
The Tigers host Lincoln High at 4 Thursday afternoon in a dual.
Team Scores
York 62, Millard South 57, Papillion-La Vista 56, Lincoln High 51, Waverly 53, Fremont 41, Bellevue West 41, Norfolk 35, Bellevue East 29, Lincoln Northeast 20, Omaha Central 20, Hastings 18.