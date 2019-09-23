{{featured_button_text}}
FHS logo

Hadeley Dowty and Tania Gleason slugged home runs to power Fremont High School to a 9-3 win over Lincoln Southeast in junior varsity softball Thursday.

Gleason also had a single in the victory.

Tawnie Escamilla and Adisyn Mendlik had a double and two singles each. Emma Sorensen had a double. Emma Hanson had a hit.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Dowty only allowed five hits and struck out seven to get the win.

On Saturday, the Tigers went 1-3 in the Lincoln Southwest Tournament, including a 12-0 win over Lincoln High.

Coming Soon: Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments