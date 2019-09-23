Hadeley Dowty and Tania Gleason slugged home runs to power Fremont High School to a 9-3 win over Lincoln Southeast in junior varsity softball Thursday.
Gleason also had a single in the victory.
Tawnie Escamilla and Adisyn Mendlik had a double and two singles each. Emma Sorensen had a double. Emma Hanson had a hit.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Dowty only allowed five hits and struck out seven to get the win.
On Saturday, the Tigers went 1-3 in the Lincoln Southwest Tournament, including a 12-0 win over Lincoln High.