Dozen Warriors earn All-GPAC honors in Indoor Track and Field

The Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) announced the 2022 Indoor Track and Field Teams following the completion of the indoor conference meet. Midland University had 12 athletes earn all-conference honors this season, the most since landing a dozen on the 2014 honors list.
The top eight in each event and top three relays are considered GPAC All-Conference for Indoor Track and Field.
Midland had 14 individual all-conference performances, with Myia Johnson and Dylan Kucera earning honors in two events each.
The top eight in each event and top three relays are considered GPAC All-Conference for Indoor Track and Field.
Kucera was also named the USTFCCCA Midwest Regional Indoor Field Athlete of the Year.
He currently owns the top 21 shot put throws in the NAIA.
The complete list of Warriors on the 2022 Indoor Track & Field All-GPAC Team were:
Myia Johnson: Mile and 3000m
People are also reading…
Cienna Womack: Triple Jump
Ty Cooley: High Jump
William DeLay: Weight Throw
Alex Herman: Shot Put
Dylan Kucera: Shot Put and Weight Throw
Gavin Larson: Triple Jump
Josh Lewis: Shot Put
Ross McMahon: High Jump
Adrien Patigny: 200m
Shandon Reitzell: High Jump
Henri Stöckermann: 1000m