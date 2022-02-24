Dozen Warriors earn All-GPAC honors in Indoor Track and Field

The Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) announced the 2022 Indoor Track and Field Teams following the completion of the indoor conference meet. Midland University had 12 athletes earn all-conference honors this season, the most since landing a dozen on the 2014 honors list.

The top eight in each event and top three relays are considered GPAC All-Conference for Indoor Track and Field.

Midland had 14 individual all-conference performances, with Myia Johnson and Dylan Kucera earning honors in two events each.

The top eight in each event and top three relays are considered GPAC All-Conference for Indoor Track and Field.

Kucera was also named the USTFCCCA Midwest Regional Indoor Field Athlete of the Year.

He currently owns the top 21 shot put throws in the NAIA.

The complete list of Warriors on the 2022 Indoor Track & Field All-GPAC Team were:

Myia Johnson: Mile and 3000m

Cienna Womack: Triple Jump

Ty Cooley: High Jump

William DeLay: Weight Throw

Alex Herman: Shot Put

Dylan Kucera: Shot Put and Weight Throw

Gavin Larson: Triple Jump

Josh Lewis: Shot Put

Ross McMahon: High Jump

Adrien Patigny: 200m

Shandon Reitzell: High Jump

Henri Stöckermann: 1000m

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0