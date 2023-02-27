GRETNA—An first half dry spell allowed Gretna the chance to pull away from Fremont, ending the Tigers season on a 75-38 loss in the A-6 district semifinals Saturday.

“We had shots early that we wanted, they were open, we just didn’t make them when it mattered,” said Fremont coach Mark Williams. “I wasn’t disappointed by our shot selection. I thought we had good looks at the basket, open three’s.”

Fremont, more specifically Kaden Karnatz, matched the Dragon’s blows in the opening minutes of the game. The senior hit a corner three and added his second bucket of the night two minutes into the contest to knot the game up at 5-5.

Points were hard to come by after that for the Tigers.

Gretna held Fremont scoreless the remaining six minutes of the first quarter to lead 16-5.

Corriahn Gallatin ended the Tigers’ drought, banking in a three-pointer for the first Fremont points in over eight minutes of action.

Gretna harassed Fremont’s sharpshooting freshman with a double-team at nearly every opportunity, limiting Gallatin to just six points on 2 of 6 shooting from three.

Gallatin ends the year with 98 made three’s, setting the new Class A single-season record and matching Brady Delimont of Ainsworth and Tredyn Prososki of Riverside for the seventh most in a single-season.

Mo Bryant eventually heated up in the second stanza, connecting on three-straight three’s as part of his team leading 13 points, but the Tigers couldn’t make a dent in the deficit. Gretna led 44-20 at the break.

The Dragon’s lead grew to 32 going into the fourth quarter.

Fremont connected on three three’s in the quarter—Tyson Queen, Gallatin and Karnatz—and finished the game with 10 made three’s.

The Tigers end the year with a 6-18 record

“We wanted to be playing better basketball from where we started to where we started and I thought we were,” Williams said. “I’m looking forward to the future now because there are things that they’ve seen now and they don’t have anything to be fearful of. We knew that we were going to take some lumps playing freshmen and sophomores in Class A basketball.

The Tigers will return all but two players off this year’s squad, losing just Karnatz and Dane Morem to graduation.

“We know that we have the pieces to be a really good basketball team,” Williams said.