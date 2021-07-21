Drake Hull finishes second at NJG event in Ashland

Fremont's Drake Hull ended the summer slate of golf tournaments with a runner-up finish in the 14 and 15 year-old division at the Nebraska Junior Golf Event held at Ashland Country Club.

Hull, a freshman-to-be at Fremont High School, shot a +4, 75, tying Preston Vilia atop the leaderboard.

Three playoff holes were required to break the tie with Vilia taking the tournament win on the third hole with a birdie.

Hull had one birdie and five boogies in regulation.

Future Fremont teammate Carson Vecera also nabbed a top five finish, carding a +6, 77.

Vecera secured three birdies and nine boogies during his round.

Tyler Show tied for 21st in the 16-and-over division, also shooting a +4, 75.

Show was one-under after the opening nine holes, carding three birdies.

Brady Davis finished in a tie for 36th, taking a +7, 78, into the clubhouse.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0