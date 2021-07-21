 Skip to main content
Drake Hull finishes second at NJG event in Ashland
Drake Hull finishes second at NJG event in Ashland

Fremont's Drake Hull ended the summer slate of golf tournaments with a runner-up finish in the 14 and 15 year-old division at the Nebraska Junior Golf Event held at Ashland Country Club.

Hull, a freshman-to-be at Fremont High School, shot a +4, 75, tying Preston Vilia atop the leaderboard. 

Three playoff holes were required to break the tie with Vilia taking the tournament win on the third hole with a birdie. 

Hull had one birdie and five boogies in regulation. 

Future Fremont teammate Carson Vecera also nabbed a top five finish, carding a +6, 77. 

Vecera secured three birdies and nine boogies during his round. 

Tyler Show tied for 21st in the 16-and-over division, also shooting a +4, 75. 

Show was one-under after the opening nine holes, carding three birdies. 

Brady Davis finished in a tie for 36th, taking a +7, 78, into the clubhouse. 

