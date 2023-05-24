NORFOLK—Fremont’s Drake Hull hit just about everything he aimed at Wednesday in the final round of the Class A state golf tournament held at Norfolk Country Club, including his goal since the start of the season.

The sophomore held his place in the upper echelon in the Class A golf world, turning in a +2, 74, in the final round to finish in a four-way tie for sixth place—achieving his goal of claiming a top ten finish.

“I hit the ball so well these last two days,” Hull said. “I didn’t make as many putts as I did yesterday, but with how well I hit the ball, it didn’t really matter.”

Hull came into Wednesday’s round tied for sixth after shooting even par 72 on the opening day, leaving the door open to attempt a charge up the leaderboard on the final day of the tournament.

An early bogey led to Hull dialing it back to the steady approach that got him into top ten in the first place.

“I got really greedy on hole two,” Hull said. “I hit a good shot in there to about 12 feet and then I ended up three-putting. Coach (Matt) Burg and I just talked and said pars aren’t bad today. After that it was really smooth sailing.”

He finished the front side at +2 with a bogey on the sixth sandwiched by three pars on either side.

Hull balanced two bogeys on the 12th and 15th with two birdies on the 10th and 16th to come in even on the backside.

It’s Hull’s second career state medal after finishing tied for 19th at +11, 155, last spring as a freshman.

His tie for sixth place is the highest finish by a Tiger since Connor Niehaus finished tied for runner-up in 2011 and it’s the first Fremont top ten finish since Garrett Giesselmann finished ninth in 2014.

“I don’t want to stop here and want to build off of this,” Hull said.

Fellow Tiger Carson Vecera climbed up the leaderboard by cleaning up his scorecard to the tune of +6, 78.

“It was all about the putter for me today,” Vecera said. “I hit the ball yesterday pretty well, I just didn’t make a lot of putts. Today, I finally capitalized on opportunities to make par.”

The junior shot +13, 85, in the opening round that was marred by 10 bogeys and two double bogeys.

In Wednesday’s round, he halved that number to six bogeys—all in the final dozen holes—after starting the day with six-straight pars.

“I thought it couldn’t get much worse, just attack the pins and play aggressive golf,” Vecera said on his mindset coming into Wednesday’s round. “We weren’t in any contention, so we were just out there for the score and to see what happens.”

Vecera finished in a tie for 48th, jumping 21 spots from last year.

Omaha Westside ran away with the team title with the top three individual spots all occupied by Warriors.

Porter Topp topped his teammate Trevor Gutschewski by a stroke to take home the individual state title, finishing at -6, 138, to Gutschewski’s -5, 137.

Westside’s Jackson Benge and Lincoln Southeast’s Gavin Gerch tied for third at -2, 142.

Westside shot -4, 572, as a squad, besting both Creighton Prep and Lincoln Southeast, who tied for runner-up at +15, 591.