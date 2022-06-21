Drake Hull steadies ship to claim Junior PGA Championship title

The start to Drake Hull’s second round of the Nebraska Junior PGA tournament could have gone better.

A double-bogey on the opening hole and a bogey on the second left him three-over par after two holes. He played all of Monday’s round at two-over.

“I didn’t start out the greatest,” Hull said. “It wasn’t the best start, but I just tried to stay patient out there and keep on playing my game. I knew there were birdies to come on the backside.”

The birdies came in bunches, four in total on the final nine holes of the Fremont Golf Club as the Fremont sophomore pulled away to win the 13-15 year-old division, shooting even par on the final day to finish at +2, 144, for the tournament.

Hull settled in after wobbling out of the gate, paring five of the next seven holes. He erased his second bogey of the day on the par-four sixth with a birdie on the seventh.

“I just kept my head down and kept going,” Hull said. “I was hitting good shots, and I knew I’d get rewarded with some putts going in.”

After a bogey on the 11th, Hull birdied four of the next five holes with only a par on the 14th interrupting the streak.

He credited his driver with settling up his ability to attack the green on his second shot on the backside.

This is Hull’s second tournament win of the summer, following up his win at the Shoreline Tournament earlier this month and a third place finish at the Kearney Junior Classic.

His two-day score of +2 was only bettered by the champion of the 16-18 year-old division Connor Steichen, who finished at -2, 140, after shooting -3, 68, on the final day.

“It’s a big confidence booster, it really shows me that I can win,” Hull said.

Fellow area golfer Jackson Luebbe finished seventh in the 13-15 division, shooting a +23, 165.

Fremont was well represented in the older boys division with four golfers in the field.

Recent Fremont graduate Tyler Show was the highest finisher, claiming 13th with a +10, 152. Show was +6 on Tuesday with three birdies on his card.

Former Bergan Knight Brady Davis fell back into a tie for 28th place, shooting a +11, 82, Tuesday to finish at +17.

Tigers Carson Vecera and Beau Shanahan finished separated by two strokes with Vecera in a tie for 41st with a +22 total for the tournament while Shanahan finished tied for 43rd at +24.

Fremont’s Ansley Giesselmann finished runner-up in the girls 13-15 year-old division, shooting a +30, 172. She shot a +12, 83, on the second day of competition, shaving six strokes off her score from Monday. Madison Murnan won the two-player division with a +13, 155.

