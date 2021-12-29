Dramatic comeback earns Bergan overtime victory in tournament title game

ASHLAND - Bergan went from listless to lifting the Ashland-Greenwood tournament championship, overcoming a double-digit fourth quarter deficit to beat the host Blue Jays 47-42 in overtime.

“We had a group of girls that kept on believing all the way to the end,” said Bergan coach Nate Pribnow.

The first 28 minutes of action, the Knights played catch-up with Ashland-Greenwood, trailing 14-10 at the end of the first quarter, 19-16 at halftime and 32-24 headed into the final frame.

“That might be the first time that we've played from behind an entire half, let alone three quarters," Pribnow said. "We were trying to force stuff and their three point lead felt like a 10 point lead at times."

It wasn’t until Summer Bojanski knocked down a pair of free throws with three minutes, 40 seconds remaining - the Knights first points of the fourth quarter - that that light flipped on for Bergan’s offense.

Addie Gilfry knocked down the Knights first three-pointer of the game on Bergan’s next possession to breath life into the squad that struggled to find the bottom of the net for most of the afternoon.

“We knew that if we got a big bucket, maybe hit an outside shot it'd maybe jump start our offense and Addie hit a couple of big three's for us, Pribnow said.

Gilfry, who finished with eight points, added her second three to get Bergan within a possession, 36-33.

"We didn't try forcing something up with a lot of girls around the basket," Pribnow said. "We found the open girl in transition and she was shot ready."

Bergan made its final push in the last 1:12 of regulation.

Kaitlyn Mlnarik split a pair of free throws to get the Knights within one.

Bojanski grabbed the rebound on the miss, earning a trip to the charity strip herself.

The southpaw went one for two to tie the game at 37-all, but the ensuing scramble granted Bergan the ball back on a jump ball call.

Rebecca Baker capped off the Knights flurry, rattling in a jumper from the corner to give Bergan it’s first lead of the second half at 39-37.

The lead was short lived as Ashland-Greenwood sank it’s answer immediately, tying the game at 39-39, where it would stand until the end of regulation.

Bergan rode the momentum of its fourth quarter comeback in the overtime period, outscoring Ashland-Greenwood 8-3 to seal its second straight championship at the holiday tournament.

The Knights outscored the Blue Jays 23-8 in the final 7:40 of the contest after putting up just 24 points in the previous 28 minutes of action.

Mlnarik led Bergan in scoring with 11 points - nine of which came in the second half and overtime. Paige Frickenstein reached double-figures with 10 points, doing most of her work in the first quarter with six points in the frame.

Carlee Hapke kept Bergan's offense afloat in the second quarter, scoring four of the team's six points in the quarter - all from from free throws - to finish with nine points.

The come-from-behind effort keeps Bergan's record spotless at 8-0.

The Knights will travel to Class B No. 7 Blair on Jan. 4. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m.

