WAYNE — Kate Miller and Jaidyn Spoon hit key baskets in the final minute to cap a comeback for the Arlington girls basketball team on Friday.
The Eagles trailed by five points entering the final quarter, but rallied to notch a 39-38 victory over Laurel-Concord-Coleridige in the Great Northeast Nebraska Shootout at Wayne State College.
Kylee Bruning led the Eagles with 11 points. Spoon finished with nine while Miller and Kailynn Gubbels contributed seven apiece.
The Eagles overcame a 15-for-53 shooting performance from the field (28 percent) to notch the win. Spoon also had eight rebounds and five steals while Bruning had a team-best six steals and five rebounds.
Erica Wolfgram and Dealney Ehlers led L-C-C with 12 points apiece.
The win advances the Eagles to a second-round game at 11 Saturday afternoon against West Point-Beemer. The Cadets rallied from a 20-11 halftime deficit to defeat Auburn 50-38 on Friday.
Sidney Swanson led the Cadets with 20 points. Jadyn Meiergerd contributed 12 while Brooklyn Weddle finished with eight.
Desire Mowery, a 5-foot-7 junior, led Auburn with 16 points. Melody Billings contributed eight.
The Arlington boys staged a second-half rally, but lost 69-62 to Laurel -Concord-Coleridge.
The Eagles trailed 33-19 at the half, but two 3-point field goals by Colby Grefe in the third quarter helped Arlington slice the deficit to 47-37 entering the final eight minutes.
Aiden Foreman led the Eagles with 23 points and Grefe contributed 18. Tanner Pittman finished with nine.
Arlington will play West Point-Beemer at 12:30 Saturday afternoon at Wayne High School.
Box Scores
L-C-C 11 14 8 5 — 38
Arlington 14 6 8 11 — 39
Arlington — Kylee Bruning 11, Jaidyn Spoon 9, Kailynn Gubbels 7, Hailey Brenn 3, Sarah Theiler 2, Kate Miller 7.
L-C-C — Eric Wolfgram 12, Delaney Ehlers 12, Makayla Forsberg 8, Kinsley Hall 5, Berniece McCorkindale 1.
L-C-C 15 18 14 22 — 69
Arlington 9 10 18 25 — 62
Arlington — Aiden Foreman 23, Colby Grefe 18, Tanner Pittman 9, Sam Kubat 5, Nick Smith 4, Isaac Foust 3.
L-C-C — Wilton Roberts 2, Evan Schmitt 5, Cael Hartun 6, Noah Schutte 27, Evan Haisch 13, Ty Erwin 13, Austin Hall 3.
West Point-Beemer 6 5 17 22 — 50
Auburn 8 12 11 7 — 38
West Point-Beemer — Sidney Swanson 20, Jadyn Meiergerd 12, Brooklyn Weddle 8, Rachel Groth 5, Katie Groth 3, Hannah Landholm 2.
Auburn — Desire Mowery 16, Melody Billings 8, Shelby Nieman 6, Jaeleigh Darnell 5, Jocelyn Lambert 3.