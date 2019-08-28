ARLINGTON -- Doing a better job on third down, both offensively and defensively, will go a long way in terms of helping the Arlington varsity football team improve upon last year’s 4-6 overall record, head coach Steven Gubbels said.
Because he didn’t think his offense did a good enough job of converting on third down in 2018, Gubbels said he will emphasize that part of the game with his team heading into the 2019 season.
“We need to make offensive conversions on any down, but particularly on third down. It is an emphasis to keep our offense on the field and the opponent’s off,” said Gubbels. “Execution on the early downs, staying away from negative plays and/or penalties, and an awareness of the need to keep our third downs to third-and-short scenarios will be a part of our preparation and overall mentality.”
On the defensive side of the ball, Gubbels said he would like his Eagles to force more three-and-outs this year.
“It will be important for us to not just get off the field on third down,” Gubbels said, “but to force the opponent’s offense into negative or limited yardage plays on the early downs to put our defense in more third-and-long scenarios, rather than third-and-short.”
Those tasks will be made somewhat easier by the return of 15 starters, seven on offense and eight on defense, off of last year’s team.
All of Arlington’s starting skill position players return in 2019, including junior Josh Miller - who passed for 710 yards last year - at quarterback.
Joining Miller in the backfield will be running backs Logan Kirk, a senior, and Jesse Thompson, a junior. Those two backs combined to rush for 928 yards and score eight touchdowns one year ago. Senior Tanner Pittman, who caught 11 passes for 131 yards as a junior, also returns at wide receiver.
“Our backfield experience and depth will be solid,” Gubbels said, “and thus we will expect them to build on their successes from last season and to provide the offensive leadership needed to take our offensive production to the level needed to compete for another district title (the Eagles won the District C1-2 championship with a 4-1 record in 2018).”
Another strength on offense, according to Gubbels, will be an offensive line that includes three returning starters: seniors Remington Gay (tackle), Kobe Wilkins (guard) and Cooper Hilgenkamp (center).
“With a number of very experienced, veteran players on the offensive line, we will rely on them to lead and help bring our less experienced linemen up to speed,” Gubbels said. “Much of our success will be determined by how quickly we can gel as a unit on the offensive line.”
Arlington returns starters on every level of the defense this season. Gay (96 tackles), Hilgenkamp and Wilkins (a combined 103 tackles) will anchor the defensive line, while Miller (67 tackles) and Thompson (57 tackles) will lead the linebackers.
The Eagles also return their entire secondary in Pittman (40 tackles), senior Casey Kirk (34 tackles) and Logan Kirk (31 tackles).
“Defensive efficiency starts with the ability of the defensive front to stalemate the push of the offensive line to provide an effective pass rush when needed,” Gubbels said. “That said, we feel we have the right guys-some with multiple years of experience-to get that job done. We feel our linebacker core will be athletic and versatile in their defensive abilities and we return our entire secondary.”
Sophomores Isaac Foust, Logan Kaup, Dustin Kirk, Jordan Meehan and Nick Smith are five additional players that Gubbels said will see significant playing time for Arlington this season.
“With depth being an issue, we will be heavily focused on preparing our younger players for some level of varsity competition during camp and preseason practices,” Gubbels said. “We expect and will need our sophomores to step-up and fill several offensive and defensive positions as starters or regular back-ups.”
The Eagles will open the 2019 season at home on Friday against West Point-Beemer, before beginning district play on Sept. 27, at Omaha Concordia.
“Much like last season, every team in the district will be a contender for the title,” Gubbels said. “We are aware of the competition and are firmly focused on the task of defending our 2018 district title.”