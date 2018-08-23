ARLINGTON -- At the core of Steven Gubbels' coaching philosophy is one simple word: improvement.
Simply put, Gubbels challenges his players to get better every single day. If that happens, he believes the team will also make steady progress.
Well, in order for the Arlington varsity football team to improve upon last year's 3-6 record, Coach Gubbels said the Eagles must get better in four key areas (two each on offense and defense) during the 2018 season.
On the offensive side, Gubbels said: "We want to see improvement in both explosive plays and red zone offense."
Last year, Arlington averaged over 250 yards on offense while piling up well over 2000 yards in total offense against opponents that included four Class C-1 playoff qualifiers.
Even with all of that offensive production (between the 20s), Gubbels said: "We did not have enough big plays, or red zone conversions, to record more wins."
On the defensive side, Gubbels said: "We have to do a better job getting off the field on third-and-short, as well as create more turnovers." The Eagles forced only eight takeaways in 2017.
With those four areas of improvement clearly identified, Gubbels said he will rely heavily on his five returning starters (seniors Talon Mues and Trevor Smailys, juniors Remington Gay and Kobe Wilkins and sophomore Josh Miller) to lead the team.
"We will return a number of players with experience on both sides of the ball, as well as several who served on special teams and in back-up roles (in 2017)," Gubbels said. "We will have to develop depth on the offensive and defensive lines, as well as replace some key players in the backfield lost to graduation."
Miller, who started one game at quarterback last year, will compete with junior Tanner Pittman (who was hurt in 2017) to earn the starting signal-caller duties this year.
Smailys, who started seven games at fullback and two at tailback in 2017, will become Arlington's featured running back this fall. He rushed for 360 yards on 73 carries and scored one touchdown during his junior season.
"Trevor is a great student of the game," Gubbels said. "He picks-up on things very quickly and has a great combination of strength and quickness, which is exactly what we are looking for in our ball carriers."
Juniors Logan Kirk and Casy Kirk, along with sophomore Jesse Thompson, are three players who Gubbels said will provide solid depth at the running back position.
Gay and Wilkins will anchor the offensive line, while Mues will return at tight end. Two other players that Gubbels expects to see plenty of playing time this season are senior Trent Borgman at tight end and sophomore Nolan Thompson on the offensive line.
"Having to replace most of our backfield going into the season, and a third of our offensive line, will be a challenge," Gubbels said. "However, unlike this time last year, we will have at least some returning linemen with a full season of experience to lean on as we fill the gaps going into the season."
The four starters the Eagles return on defense (Wilkins on the defensive line, Gay and Smailys at linebacker, plus Mues in the secondary), provide Gubbels with some optimism on that side of the ball.
"Based on just who we have returning," Gubbels said, "we feel good about our experience, depth and capability at the linebacker and defensive secondary positions. We also feel good about our returners on the defensive line. But, as is the case almost every year, a team needs particularly good depth at those spots to be successful in the long term, so we will be working hard to develop players to provide that depth."
Even with all those unknowns, Gubbels said he is confident that his players will continue to make the improvements necessary to have a successful season.
"The keys to our success will be capitalizing on the experience and the leadership of our returners," Gubbels said, "both starters and those who saw a fair amount of varsity playing time late last season."
The Eagles open the 2018 season Aug. 24 at West Point-Beemer.