Eagles nearly pull off upset of Wahoo High

The Arlington girls basketball team nearly knocked off Wahoo High in the C1-4 subdistrict tournament Tuesday night at David City Aquinas High School.
The Eagles trailed 23-16 at halftime and nearly rallied outscoring Wahoo 28-25 in the second half.
Arlington (14-12) was led in scoring by Jaidyn Spoon with 14 points while Kylee Bruning and Kailynn Gubbels added 10 points apiece.
Kendall Brigham scored a game-high 22 points for Wahoo. The Warriors will battle North Bend Central at 7 Thursday night for the subdistrict title.
WAHOO 48, ARLINGTON 44
|Wahoo
|12
|11
|13
|12
|--
|48
|Arlington
|10
|6
|14
|14
|--
|44
Wahoo--Brigham 22, Sears 8, Eddie 7, Luben 7, Iversen 4.
Arlington--Spoon 14, Bruning 10, Gubbels 10, Miller 6, Theiler 4.