Eagles nearly pull off upset of Wahoo High
Eagles nearly pull off upset of Wahoo High

  • Updated
The Arlington girls basketball team nearly knocked off Wahoo High in the C1-4 subdistrict tournament Tuesday night at David City Aquinas High School.

The Eagles trailed 23-16 at halftime and nearly rallied outscoring Wahoo 28-25 in the second half.

Arlington (14-12) was led in scoring by Jaidyn Spoon with 14 points while Kylee Bruning and Kailynn Gubbels added 10 points apiece.

Kendall Brigham scored a game-high 22 points for Wahoo. The Warriors will battle North Bend Central at 7 Thursday night for the subdistrict title.

WAHOO 48, ARLINGTON 44

Wahoo12 11 13 12 --48 
Arlington 1014 14--44 

Wahoo--Brigham 22, Sears 8, Eddie 7, Luben 7, Iversen 4.

Arlington--Spoon 14, Bruning 10, Gubbels 10, Miller 6, Theiler 4.

