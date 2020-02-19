Eagles nearly pull off upset of Wahoo High

The Arlington girls basketball team nearly knocked off Wahoo High in the C1-4 subdistrict tournament Tuesday night at David City Aquinas High School.

The Eagles trailed 23-16 at halftime and nearly rallied outscoring Wahoo 28-25 in the second half.

Arlington (14-12) was led in scoring by Jaidyn Spoon with 14 points while Kylee Bruning and Kailynn Gubbels added 10 points apiece.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Kendall Brigham scored a game-high 22 points for Wahoo. The Warriors will battle North Bend Central at 7 Thursday night for the subdistrict title.

WAHOO 48, ARLINGTON 44

Wahoo 12 11 13 12 -- 48 Arlington 10 6 14 14 -- 44

Wahoo--Brigham 22, Sears 8, Eddie 7, Luben 7, Iversen 4.

Arlington--Spoon 14, Bruning 10, Gubbels 10, Miller 6, Theiler 4.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0