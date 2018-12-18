ARLINGTON — Maggie Schmidt scored 12 points on Tuesday night to lead Arlington to a 59-37 win over Wisner-Pilger.
The victory was the fourth in a row for the Eagles, who improved to 4-3.
Junior center Milee Young added 11 points. Senior guard Taylor Wakefield and sophomore Kylee Brunig added 10 points apiece. Sarah Theiler chipped in seven.
Jordan Wegner led the Gators, 1-5, with 11 points. Taylor Stuhr added 10 and Cassidy Gooch finished with eight.
On Monday night, the Eagles scored 50 points in the first half on their way to defeating Boys Town 80-23.
Wakefield led the Eagles with a game-high 27 points. Young added 15 points and Schmidt finished with 14.
Arlington led 25-7 after one quarter and increased the advantage to 50-16 at halftime. The Eagles held Boys Town scoreless in the third period while extending the lead to 66-16.
The Eagles will look for their fifth-straight win on Friday night when they play a makeup game at Ashland-Greenwood.
Box Scores
ARLINGTON (59) — Kailynn Gubbels 5, Kylee Bruning 10, Taylor Wakefield 10, Cassidy Arp 2, Sarah Theiler 7, Miller 2, Maggie Schmidt 12, Milee Young 11.
WISNER-PILGER (37) — Macy Stuhr 3, Kennedie Ott 2, Adi Meyer 1, Taylor Stuhr 10, Kayla Svoboda 2, Jordan Wegner 11, Cassidy Gooch 8.
Arlington 25 25 16 14 — 80
Boys Town 7 9 0 7 — 23
ARLINGTON (80) — Wakefield 27, Young 15, Schmidt 14, Gubbels 7, Miller 6, Theiler 5, Bruning 3, Claire Allen 2, Arp 1.