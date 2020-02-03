Conestoga edged Arlington 36-34 to win the DC West Dual Invitational Tournament Saturday in Valley.
Both teams were undefeated when they met on the mat in the fifth and final round of the day.
Defending state champion Remington Gay started the dual off with a pin in 1:10 at 220 pounds and then a forfeit win at 285 gave Arlington an early 12-0 lead.
Conestoga picked up two forfeit wins at 106 and 126 pounds and added 3 points at 120 pounds with a close 9-7 decision to take a 21-12 lead six matches into the dual.
Arlington won the next two when Hunter Gilmore earned a major decision over Cameron Williams at 132 pounds and Collin Burdess earned a 12-5 win over Jaemes Plowman at 138 pounds to pull within 21-19.
A win in sudden victory and another forfeit win at 145 and 152 pounds respectively pushed Conestoga's lead to 30-19 with four weights to go in the match.
Arlington though earned pins from Alex Luttig at 160 pounds and Joshua Miller at 170 pounds. Kobe Wilkins earned a 6-2 decision at 182 pounds to take a 34-30 lead.
Conestoga won the 195-pound weight class by pin to win the dual 36-34 and the tournament.
Gilmore (132/138), Luttig (160/152); Miller 160/170 and Gay (220/285) all finished 5-0 for Arlington.
All five of Luittig's wins were by pin. Trevor Cooley, Miller and Gay all had three pins apiece.
DC West/Omaha Concordia placed fourth going 2-3 on the day.
DC WEST DUAL INVITATIONAL
TEAM PLACING--1, Conestoga; 2, Arlington; 3, Mount Micheal Benedictine; 4, Omaha Concordia/DC West; 5, Louisville; 6, East Butler.
Round 1: Arlington defeated Louisville 50-12. Conestoga defeated Mount Micheal Benedictine 57-21. Omaha Concordia/DC West defeated East Butler 66-18.
Round 2: Arlington defeated Omaha Concordia/DC West 48-35. Conestoga defeated East Butler 57-12. Mount Micheal Benedictine defeated Louisville 52-30.
Round 3: Arlington defeated East Butler 60-24. Conestoga defeated Louisville 57-13. Mount Micheal Benedictine defeated Omaha Concordia/DC West 41-36.
Round 4: Arlington defeated Mount Micheal Benedictine 48-30. Conestoga defeated Omaha Concordia/DC West 68-12. Louisville defeated East Butler 48-30.
Round 5: Conestoga defeated Arlington 36-34. Mount Micheal Benedictine defeated East Butler 36-30. Omaha Concordia/DC West defeated Louisville 54-30.
Wrestlers who went 5-0: 106--Lane Bohac, East Butler; 113--Ethan Williams, Costestoga; 120--Braden Ruffner, Conestoga; 126--Keaghon Chini, Conestoga; 132/138--Hunter Gilmore, Arlington; 145/152--Cameron Detwiler, Mount Michael and Jacob Dragon, Conestoga; 160/152--Alex Luttig, Arlington; 160/170--Joshua Miller, Arlington; 170--Addison Cousin-Hardrick, Mount Micheal Benedictine; 182/195--Brady Knott, Louisville; 195/220--Hunter Thonen, Conestoga; 220/285--Remington Gay, Arlington.