HASTINGS — West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic downed Arlington 10-0 on Wednesday night in a semifinal game of the Class C state softball tournament.
The loss drops the Eagles into an elimination game at 2 p.m. Thursday.
The sixth-seeded Eagles opened the tournament by defeating third-seeded Hastings St. Cecilia 9-7.
Arlington trailed 5-4 until the the sixth inning when the Eagles pushed five runs across. HSC scored twice in the sixth, but were shut down in the seventh.
Kylee Bruning led the Eagles with three hits, including a two-run home run. Sarah Theiler scored three runs and added a RBI triple and a single. Cadie Robinson had two hits and two RBI while Lainey Tierney had a single and two RBI.
Jaidyn Spoon and Emily Lingenfelter had one hit apiece.
Theiler got the win. She allowed seven earned runs on 11 hits and two walks while striking out six.
The Eagles will face either Malcolm or Kearney Catholic in the elimination game.