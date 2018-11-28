ARLINGTON -- Tyler Spitser said getting his younger and inexperienced players ready for the speed of a varsity basketball game will be the biggest challenge he will face in his first year as the head boys basketball coach at Arlington High School.
Inheriting a team with only one returning starter and letter-winner, Spitser said he will address that lack of experience by keeping things simple early in hopes of building confidence as the season progresses.
"To start the season we will keep everything positive and upbeat," Spitser said. "We will keep what we do offensively and defensively fairly simple. We want to find a few things we can do really well instead of finding a bunch of things we are just okay at. Hopefully this will help build a confidence and overcome some of the lack of experience."
Another confidence booster for Spitser is the return of 6-foot-3 sophomore post-player Brant Hilzendeger. As the Eagles lone returning starter and letter-winner, Hilzendeger, who averaged seven points and six rebounds last year as a freshman, will be called upon to be both a leader and key contributor this season.
"Brant has a great work ethic and he has been working to make himself a well-rounded player," Spitser said. "Last year he did a great job rebounding for us at the varsity level."
Spitser, who was an assistant basketball coach at AHS last year, said seven other players will contribute to Arlington's varsity rotation this winter.
At the guard spots will be seniors Trent Borgmann and Cameron Bruning, as well as juniors Tanner Pittman, Sam Kubat and Noah Kubat. Sophomores Aiden Forman and Jack Schollmeyer will join Hilzendeger in the post.
"We will be deeper at the guard spot than the post," Spitser said. "The nice thing about a few of these guards is they have the ability to play multiple positions. Jack and Trent could find themselves playing all five positions at some point. It's nice because we will be able to bring a guard off the bench to relieve a post. We will just move some guys around."
After a few weeks of preseason practices, Spitser said it appears that defense will be the strength of this year's team.
"I believe our defense could be the strength of this team," Spitser said. "The guys have really taken it to heart to play harder than anyone else."
The Eagles, who finished with an 8-18 record last year (3-4 in the Nebraska Capitol Conference), will open the 2018-2019 season at home against West Point-Beemer on Thursday, before traveling to Ashland-Greenwood for their first NCC contest on Dec. 1.
"The NCC will obviously be very tough again this year," Spitser said. "Our guys have set the goal to be in the top three of the conference."