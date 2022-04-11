Early burst earns win for Fremont

An early burst of offense led to the Fremont girl’s soccer team securing a 3-0 win over Lincoln North Star Saturday.

The Tigers scored all three goals within the first 20 minutes of action.

“We played better in the first half than we did in the second half,” said Fremont coach Chad Manning. “North Star put up a very good effort.”

Jennifer Tenny scored a pair of goals for Fremont while Denise Lango put home the other goal.

Ariana Pitterson, Ava Rassmussen and Areana Garcia each had an assist.

“They moved the ball up and down the field, they were communicating on the field and working as one unit out there,” Manning said.

After the opening onslaught, the game turning into a battle for possession

Thalia Tenney picked up the clean sheet in net, turning away multiple tries by the Navigators in waning minutes of the second half.

“All 11 players on the field were determined to finish the game with the clean sheet,” Manning said.

With the victory, Fremont moves to 5-3 on the year, matching the best win total for the program in the last decade.

The Tigers will travel to Lincoln Southeast at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, April 14, for their next contest.

