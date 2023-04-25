Clay Hedges threw six innings of one-run baseball and Fremont took advantage of a two-out error and plenty of walks from the Columbus pitching staff to beat the Discoverers 7-1 Monday night.

An error with two outs in the bottom of the first inning gifted Fremont an extra life and the Tigers turned it into three runs.

Ryan Dix made the Discoverers pay for a dropped ball at first base on a Brandt Phillips grounder, sending a single up the middle to plate a pair of runs. Landon Schurman drove in Dix with a single through the right side of the infield.

“With our group, we have some young guys and confidence is a big part of that, so being able to jump on a team and grab a lead early was pretty big,” said Fremont coach Jeff Hayden.

Dix finished with 2-for-3, accounting for half of the Tigers hits on the night.

Fremont didn’t need to swing the bat much in their second offensive outburst.

The Tigers worked six walks in the bottom of the fifth leading to four runs.

“We moved guys ninety feet without swinging the baseball bat and any time you can do that, it applies pressure on the defense,” Hayden said.

Landon Lamson put the ball in play with a sacrifice fly to left for the final run of the frame.

The lone run fo the night for Columbus came in the top of the fifth on a bases loaded walk by Hedges.

It was the lone blip on the night for the junior, who struck out 11 and allowed just two hits.

“He really hasn’t had a bad outing all year,” Hayden said. “He’s gone out and filled up the strikeout zone.”

Jariel Ortiz-Garcia worked the top of the seventh in relief, allowing a pair of hits before ultimately holding the Discoverers scoreless.

Fremont will travel to Lincoln Northeast Tuesday before playing in the Bellevue West tournament beginning on Thursday.