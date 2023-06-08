A four-run first inning would be all the offense the RVR Bank Post 20 Seniors would need to dispatch Beatrice 4-2 Wednesday night.

Post 20 accomplished all of its scoring within the first five batters of the night.

Three-straight singles to begin the game by Collin Ridder, Brooks Eyler and Jackson Cyza gave Post 20 a 1-0 lead.

After a walk to load the bases, Dom Escovedo sent a drive into center field, clearing the bases with Escovedo thrown out at third trying to stretch the play.

RVR Bank (2-5) put runners in scoring position in the second and fifth, but neither resulted in the visitors growing their lead.

Eyler paced the offense, going 3-for-4 as Post 20 finished the day with eight hits.

RVR Bank got a complete game out of pitcher Ryan Dix. He scattered five hits while striking out six

A defensive error by Post 20 started the chain of events which led to Beatrice's first run of the game in the bottom of the first, cutting the deficit to 4-1.

The home team struck for its second run in the bottom of the second with an RBI triple making it a 4-2 game.

Dix allowed just two hits after the second inning.

RVR Bank will host Columbus at 1:30 p.m. Saturday for its next game.

