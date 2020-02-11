Early run the difference in Oakland-Craig's win over Bergan

A 14-0 run early was the difference as the Oakland-Craig girls basketball team used it to earn a 45-34 road win over Archbishop Bergan Tuesday night in Fremont.
An Allie DeGroff 3-pointer midway through the first quarter put Bergan up 8-7 but O-C scored the next 11 points to end the quarter with an 18-8 lead. An early 3 in the second quarter put O-C up 21-8
Makenna Pearson scored four points during O-C’s run with buckets also coming from Kennedy Benne, Edie Anderson and a three-point play by Chaney Nelson. Benne hit the 3 to start the second.
O-C, which improved to 22-0 on the season, held the scoring advantage through the final three quarters outscoring Bergan 27-26.
Bergan wouldn’t score their next point until midway through the second quarter on a Lauren Baker jumper to make it 21-10.
“We’ve done that a few times this season where we get stuck on a number and can’t get off of it,” Bergan coach Nate Pribnow said. “We worked our tails off on defense and that takes a lot with as potent of offense as they have.”
Bergan cut the lead to seven at the end of the third quarter after scoring seven-straight points. Kaia McIntyre hit a 3 and Kaitlyn Mlnarik and DeGroff hit jumpers during the run.
A Lauren Baker 3 midway into the fourth quarter pulled Bergan to within 38-30 but from there O-C converted on 7 of 8 from the free-throw line to seal the win. Benne was a perfect 6 of 6 during that stretch and finished with a game-high 16 points.
Jeannina Blahak added 14 points for Oakland-Craig.
DeGroff led Bergan with 12 points and Lauren Baker added 10.
Bergan (10-9) hosts Wahoo Neumann at 6 p.m. Friday night.
OAKLAND-CRAIG 45, ARCHBISHOP BERGAN 34
Oakland-Craig 18 5 11 7 — 45
Bergan 8 4 15 11 — 34
OAKLAND-CRAIG—Kennedy Benne 16, Jeannina Blahak 14, Makenna Pearson 4, Edie Anderson 2, Chaney Nelson 2, Mya Guzinski 2.
ARCHBISHOP BERGAN—Allie DeGroff 12, Kaia McIntyre 8, Lauren Baker 10, Kaitlyn Mlnarik 2, Hannah Frost 2.