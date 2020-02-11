Early run the difference in Oakland-Craig's win over Bergan

A 14-0 run early was the difference as the Oakland-Craig girls basketball team used it to earn a 45-34 road win over Archbishop Bergan Tuesday night in Fremont.

An Allie DeGroff 3-pointer midway through the first quarter put Bergan up 8-7 but O-C scored the next 11 points to end the quarter with an 18-8 lead. An early 3 in the second quarter put O-C up 21-8

Makenna Pearson scored four points during O-C’s run with buckets also coming from Kennedy Benne, Edie Anderson and a three-point play by Chaney Nelson. Benne hit the 3 to start the second.

O-C, which improved to 22-0 on the season, held the scoring advantage through the final three quarters outscoring Bergan 27-26.

Bergan wouldn’t score their next point until midway through the second quarter on a Lauren Baker jumper to make it 21-10.

“We’ve done that a few times this season where we get stuck on a number and can’t get off of it,” Bergan coach Nate Pribnow said. “We worked our tails off on defense and that takes a lot with as potent of offense as they have.”

Bergan cut the lead to seven at the end of the third quarter after scoring seven-straight points. Kaia McIntyre hit a 3 and Kaitlyn Mlnarik and DeGroff hit jumpers during the run.