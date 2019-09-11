Fremont High School finished 12th on Tuesday at the Papillion-La Vista Junior Varsity Invitational at Eagle Hills Golf Course.
The Monarchs won the team title with a 366 while Omaha Marian was second at 400. The Tigers shot 481.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Charli Earth led Fremont by placing 14th overall with a 100. Brooklyn Wrice of Papillion-La Vista was the meet medalist with an 86.
Jersey Springer of the Tigers shot a 124 while teammate Zoey Kallio had a 125. Miriam Huss finished with a 132.