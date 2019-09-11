{{featured_button_text}}
Fremont High School finished 12th on Tuesday at the Papillion-La Vista Junior Varsity Invitational at Eagle Hills Golf Course.

The Monarchs won the team title with a 366 while Omaha Marian was second at 400. The Tigers shot 481.

Charli Earth led Fremont by placing 14th overall with a 100. Brooklyn Wrice of Papillion-La Vista was the meet medalist with an 86.

Jersey Springer of the Tigers shot a 124 while teammate Zoey Kallio had a 125. Miriam Huss finished with a 132.

