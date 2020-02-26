East Butler eliminates Cedar Bluffs
East Butler eliminates Cedar Bluffs

Cedar Bluffs

East Butler eliminated Cedar Bluffs from postseason play Tuesday with a 68-31 win in a Subdistrict D1-2 semifinal game at Raymond Central High School.

Senior Jaden Rhynalds scored a game-high 34 points to lead the Tigers in the win. Junior Justin Dvorak added 11 points.

Cedar Bluffs ended with three players scoring. Seniors Ethan Schutt and Grant Pleskac scored 11 points apiece and senior Dominic Goodwin added nine points.

The Wildcats ended with season with a 5-17 record.

EAST BUTLER 68, CEDAR BLUFFS 31

Cedar Bluffs010813--31
East Butler11191919--68

Cedar Bluffs--Schutt 11, Pleskac 11, Goodwin 9.

East Butler--Al. Pierce 5, Roberts 2, Rhynalds 34, Au. Pierce 3, Dvorak 11, DeWitt 5, Malina 2, Wright 2, Makovicka 4.

View Comments
