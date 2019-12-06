{{featured_button_text}}
Cedar Bluffs

East Butler spoiled the season opener for the Cedar Bluffs girls basketball team on Thursday night by picking up a 70-34 win.

"We played hard and did some really nice things offensively and defensively," Cedar Bluffs coach Brian Dunker said. "It was a really physical game. We struggled to rebound at times and that was a huge factor as the game went on."

Alyssa Classen led the Wildcats with 15 points. Skylar Shanahan added 11 points and eight rebounds while Nevahe Patyk contributed four points and six steals. Emmy Brown had three points and Audrey Hudson chipped in one. 

Elly Campbell grabbed five rebounds and had two assists.

