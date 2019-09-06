LINCOLN — Lincoln East swept a doubleheader from Fremont High School on Thursday night at the Doris Bair Softball Complex.
East won the opener 10-2 in five innings and prevailed 9-1 in six innings in Game 2.
“We had flashes of good things and some nice defensive things here and there, but not enough consistency throughout,” Fremont coach Mike Schleicher said. “Too many errors led to unearned runs. There were too many times where we had two outs and couldn’t get out of an inning. We also had too many times where we got runners into scoring position and left them stranded.”
The doubleheader started well for the Tigers.
In the first, Tori Baker doubled before coming home on Anna Prauner’s single. With one out, Makenzie Ridder singled to put runners on the corners. Aleesha Brouusard followed with a RBI ground out.
Zoe Armstrong’s sacrifice fly in the bottom of the first cut Fremont’s lead to 2-1. The Spartans added a pair of unearned runs in the second to go up 3-2.
Armstrong’s solo home run stretched the lead to 4-2 in the third. The Spartans added six more in the fifth.
Carlie Neuhaus took the loss. She allowed 10 runs (only three earned as the result of four FHS errors) on nine hits and a walk. She struck out three.
Ridder led the Tigers with two hits and a stolen base. Baker, Prauner, Ella Cooper, Broussard and Mallory Schleicher had one hit each.
The Tigers also jumped to an early lead in the second game. Baker singled and moved to second on Mallory Schleicher’s sacrifice bunt. A single by Cooper put runners on the corners before Ridder scored Baker on a ground out.
East scored four runs in the first, two in the second and one in the fourth to go up 7-1.
Fremont threatened in the fifth. Maddie Schleicher walked and Baker and Mallory Schleicher followed with singles to load the bases. East got out of the bases-loaded jam by retiring the next three Tigers in order.
The Spartans finished the scoring with two in the fifth.
Baker and Mallory Schleicher had two hits apiece for the Tigers. Kylie Phillips added a double while Cooper and Prauner had one single each.
Cooper, 2-4, took the loss. She worked 5 2/3 innings and allowed nine runs (six earned) on 13 hits and three walks. She struck out six.
The Tigers, 4-8, will face Columbus at noon and Kearney at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Norfolk Tournament.