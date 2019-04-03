Lincoln East scored 15 runs on nine hits in a 15-2 win over Fremont Bergan Tuesday at Moller Field in Fremont.
The Knights picked up six hits, two of which came off the bat of Austin Callahan. Mitchell and Dawson Glause also picked up hits as did Jackson Gilfry and Brady Benson.
Fremont's lone score came in the third to pull within 3-1. Dawson Glause lined a single to center, stole second base, moved to third on an East error and later scored on a passed ball.
Brody Sintek got the start and suffered the loss for Bergan. The senior went 3 2/3 innings allowing three earned runs on three hits and five walks while striking out two. Hunter Mueller relieved Sintek and allowed seven earned runs on three hits and no walks with one strikeout. Gibney went the final inning allowing three runs, all unearned, on three hits.
In Bergan's JV baseball game Monday in Lincoln, Gilfrey ended with four hits and two RBI and Hunter Bacon had three hits and one RBI to lead the Knights in a 6-2 win over Lincoln North Star.
Gilfrey and Bacon had two doubles and Hunter Mueller added another. Gilfrey also stole two bases. Jon Kment, Conner Richmond and Sam Gifford also got a hit for Bergan.
Gifford got the start on the mound going three innings allowing one hit with three strikeouts and two walks. Benson and Devon Brown pitched in relief. Brown recorded four strikeouts in 1 1/3 innings while Benson had one in 1 2/3 innings.
Varsity
East 012 9 x--15 9 1
Bergan 001 000 x--1 6 4
SB: Dawson Glause
Junior Varsity
Bergan 130 110 x -- 6 11 4
North Star 010 100 x -- 2 3 1
2B: Hunter Bacon 2, Jackson Gilfrey 2, Hunter Mueller. SB: Jackson Gilfrey 2.