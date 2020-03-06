East weathers the storm to beat Fremont in Class A semifinals

LINCOLN--Lincoln East withstood a scoring barrage from Fremont High in the first quarter and went on to win 59-50 in a Class A semifinal matchup Friday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
The Tigers hit nearly everything they put up early on making eight of their first 10 shots from the field for a 19-4 lead. Four of those eight made baskets were 3-pointers, three from sophomore Taylor McCabe.
But from there the Spartans went to a full-court press to focus on McCabe. East turned Fremont turnovers and missed shots into points to tie the game at 24-24 at halftime.
"We turned up the pressure and turned up the intensity and kept battling," said East coach Dennis Prichard. "We had a lot of energy left and got control of ourselves."
Fremont was held to just three points on 1 for 7 shooting from the field in the second quarter.
"Not only did we not knock down a lot of threes after (the first quarter), but we missed some chip shots, too," Fremont High coach Kelly Flynn said. "Lincoln East, they speed you up a little bit and make you rush a little bit, and when you do get a little open look, you rush it a little bit.”
The lead went back and forth in the third and the two teams went into the fourth quarter tied at 36-36.
After a Sara Shepard 3-pointer 40 seconds into the final frame, the Spartans outscored FHS 17-4 the rest of the way for the win.
East shot a stellar 76% from the field in the second half to end 64% for the game. They hit 7 of their 10 3-point attempts.
After the hot start, Fremont shot just 27% for the remainder of the game. The Tigers were just 7 of 23 from 3-point range.
Junior Charli Earth ignited Fremont's hot start to the game scoring the first three baskets, the third a 3-pointer. McCabe drained three 3s and added a jumper and sophomore Macy Bryant also scored on a jumper to give FHS its 10-point lead at the end of one.
McCabe added two layups and sank two from the free-throw line to end with a game-high 17 points.
After scoring the first seven points for Fremont, Earth was shut out the rest of the way. Earth led the night with eight rebounds.
Senior Sydney Golladay scored her first bucket with 2:19 to play in the game and ended with seven points. Shepard finished with eight points for the Tigers.
East ended with three players in double figures. Seniors Delaney Roberts and Taylor Searcey scored 14 points apiece and junior Olivia Kugler added 10. Searcey led the Spartans with seven rebounds.
Lincoln Pius X defeated Millard South in the other semifinal game to set up an all Lincoln final in Class A.
LINCOLN EAST 59, FREMONT 50
|Fremont
|21
|3
|12
|14
|--
|50
|Lincoln East
|11
|13
|12
|23
|--
|59
Fremont--Golladay 7, McCabe 17, Glosser 2, Keaton 4, Shepard 8, Earth 7, Bryant 5.
Lincoln East--Peterson 2, Kugler 10, Roberts 14, Searcey 14, Hill 5, Kreifels 7, Bovaird 7.