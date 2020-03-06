East weathers the storm to beat Fremont in Class A semifinals

LINCOLN--Lincoln East withstood a scoring barrage from Fremont High in the first quarter and went on to win 59-50 in a Class A semifinal matchup Friday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The Tigers hit nearly everything they put up early on making eight of their first 10 shots from the field for a 19-4 lead. Four of those eight made baskets were 3-pointers, three from sophomore Taylor McCabe.

But from there the Spartans went to a full-court press to focus on McCabe. East turned Fremont turnovers and missed shots into points to tie the game at 24-24 at halftime.

"We turned up the pressure and turned up the intensity and kept battling," said East coach Dennis Prichard. "We had a lot of energy left and got control of ourselves."

Fremont was held to just three points on 1 for 7 shooting from the field in the second quarter.

"Not only did we not knock down a lot of threes after (the first quarter), but we missed some chip shots, too," Fremont High coach Kelly Flynn said. "Lincoln East, they speed you up a little bit and make you rush a little bit, and when you do get a little open look, you rush it a little bit.”

The lead went back and forth in the third and the two teams went into the fourth quarter tied at 36-36.