Eggen notches 22-point double-double to lead Bergan past North Bend

The Bergan boys claimed their third-straight win Saturday night, fending off North Bend Central 64-35.

The Knights burst out of the starting gates, scoring the first ten points of the night to eventually stake out a 17-4 lead.

North Bend Central ended the frame on a 5-0 run to cut the lead down to eight, 17-9. The end of the quarter momentum carried over into the second quarter as Bergan was held to nine points—seven scored by Logan Eggen—but the lead held at eight points.

Part of the lull, Bergan coach Ryan Mlnarik said, was induced by the Knights being too unselfish with the basketball.

“We were giving up great shots to get great shots,” Mlnarik said. “This group is a very unselfish group and they share the ball well, but the first half we were giving up great shots to get a great shot.”

The Knights calibrated their long range attack at the intermission, knocking down three 3-pointers—one each for Eggen, Dawson Pruss and Liam Schmidt—to blow open the game at 43-25.

“When (North Bend) collapsed inside, we had some guys knock down some big shots,” Mlnarik said. “We told them if you’re in rhythm and you’re in range, let it go.”

Eggen led the Knights in scoring with 22 points, boosted by the big man knocking down a team-leading three 3-pointers, while recording a double-double with 12 rebounds.

“He’s able to stretch a defense by shooting the three, but I really believe he’s an inside guy first and he wants the ball inside,” Mlnarik said. “Those three’s that he hit, he didn’t float out there, they were out of the offense.”

Alec Wendt nearly joined Eggen with a double-double, finishing at 12 points and eight rebounds.

Kyler Hellbusch led North Bend with 22 points.

Bergan remains at home Friday, hosting Lincoln Lutheran.