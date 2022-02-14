EIGHT TO STATE - Alfaro, Richardson lead eight Tigers to state berths

OMAHA - Eight Fremont wrestlers will don their headgear at the Class A state tournament, advancing out of the A-1 district tournament Saturday at Millard South.

“Our guys battled really hard,” said Fremont coach Ben Wilcox. “Eight guys, to be honest we weren’t expecting that. Our whole message this week was everything before districts doesn’t matter. Everyone comes into the tournament 0-0.”

Benny Alfaro (195) and Titus Richardson (285) emerged from the tournament as district champions and earned No. 1 seeds at the state tournament next week.

“I was just trying to get first so it could set me up well at the state tournament,” Alfaro said. “I felt like I had a chip on my shoulder because of all the rankings that were out and I wasn’t up there in the top five.”

The junior opened his day with a first period pin then followed it up with a second period pin in the semifinals.

Alfaro outlasted Elkhorn South’s Eliot Thomsen for a 9-3 decision to claim the title.

“Benny dominated his match,” Wilcox said.

Richardson needed just two wins to claim first place after a quarterfinals bye.

Richardson earned a first period pin in the semifinals to secure his spot at state, then set his seed with a third period pin of Elkhorn South’s Chase Emsick.

“Emsick is a big kid, it’s hard to move him,” Richardson said. “It was a waiting game to get a tie up for what I wanted to do.”

The heartbreak round was anything but for Fremont as six of the eight Tigers on the backside of the bracket punched their ticket to state with a win in the consolation semifinals.

Quinlan Johnson (113) got the train out of the station, flipping Elkhorn South’s Kieran McGlynn late in the first period to notch a pin.

Derrick Alfaro (126) moved on with a pin early in the third period.

Felix Bernal (138) needed just 30 seconds to punch his ticket out of the consolation semifinals.

Kevin Perez (145) earned a 7-2 decision over Millard South’s Ethan Kirwa while Michael Dalton (170) earned a pin over Elkhorn South’s Cole Niemi.

Dakota Coon (220) rounded out the eight Tigers advancing with a pin of Joe Hayes of Creighton Prep in the second period.

“This is (Coon’s) first year wrestling and he didn’t crack varsity until the middle of January,” Wilcox said.

Of the six Tigers in the third place match, only Dalton took home third, earning a 15-8 decision win over Adonis Bonar of Creighton Prep.

The Class A state wrestling tournament begins at 4 p.m. Thursday at the CHI Health Center in Omaha.

