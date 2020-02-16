Eleven Tigers earn HAC medals; 8 school records set

Eleven Fremont High swimmers earned Heartland Athletic Conference medals, including one champion, during Saturday's finals at the Dillon Family Aquatic Center in Fremont.
The Tigers broke eight school records on the day. The FHS girls team placed sixth overall with 141 points while the boys were eighth with 147 points. Lincoln Southwest won both team titles.
"It was a very successful weekend for the Tigers and a great meet to host at home," FHS coach Ali Granger said. "We get to swim in the best pool in the state and the kids training is paying off when it counts."
Emma Walz won the 100 backstroke with an automatic qualifying time of 57.25. The senior also set a school record and placed fourth in the 50 with an auto time of 24.5.
Walz along with Grace Blick, Lucy Dillon, and Karsen Jesse finished fifth in the 400 free relay with an auto time of 3:46.34. Walz led off the relay and tied her own school record with a 53.76 split.
Additionally, Walz and Jesse, Addie Schiemann, and Ellie Schiemann finished fifth in the 200 medley relay with a time of 1:54.30.
Jesse also medaled in the 500 free, placing fifth with an auto time of 5:20.82 and in the 50 free, placing sixth with an auto time of 25.39. Her time in the 500 free is a new school record.
"She swam a 500 that we have never seen out of her," Granger said. "Karsen raced hard and broke the 500 school record ranking her ninth in the state as we head into our two-week state prep. She looks strong and we are excited to see what she can do."
Mack Prince and A.J. Jacobus each earned two medals for the boys.
Prince was seventh in the 100 free with an auto time of 49.14 and also placed seventh in the 100 back with an auto and school-record time of 55.50 which stood since 2013.
"Mack has wanted that record since his freshman year and to get it in his final meet at DFAC was a huge confidence boost as he heads into state," Granger said. "Mack was also part of the boys medley and 4x100 relay which set school records, state autos and both sit in the top 16 in the state."
Jacobus medaled in the 200 and 500 free with times of 1:51.75 and 4:59.88 respectively. His sixth-place time in the 500 free automatically qualified him for state and his eighth-place time in the 200 free was a state secondary mark.
"He became the second person in school history to ever break the 5-minute barrier in the 500 free," Granger said. "AJ will swim both (events) at state and we can't wait to see him go fast."
Nathaniel McClellan broke a 47-year-old school record in the 100 butterfly with a state automatic qualifying time of 54.96. The old mark of 55.20 was set by Jeff Evans in 1973.
Connor Christ also set a school record for the boys with an auto time of 1:01.60 in the 100 breaststroke.
Also medaling for the Fremont boys was John Monson in the 200 free in which he hit a secondary time of 1:50.27, good for seventh place.
The boys 400 free and 200 medley relays set new school records. The 400 free of McClellan, Monson, Jacobus, and Prince finished in seventh place with an auto time of 3:21.46, over 11 seconds better than their previous best this season. The 200 medley of Prince, Christ, McClellan, and Monson finished in eighth place with an auto time of 1:42.00.
Granger also pointed out several personal bests for the girls and boys.
Blick swam a pair of secondary state times in the 50 and 100 frees. Addie Schiemann dropped over seven seconds off her 100 fly and five seconds in the 100 backstroke career times. She set a personal best in the 50 fly and swam the anchor of the 4x50 relay with a personal best split by almost two seconds. Ellie Schiemann dropped a total of over 25 seconds between the 200 and 500 frees. Kiera Spilinek finished her freshman season hitting personal bests in the 200 and 100 frees. Kelseigh Olson ended her sophomore season by tying her lifetime best in her 200 IM and a new lifetime best in her 100 fly.
Zach Johnson finished his junior season with lifetime bests in his 200 and 500 free while Isaac Follet did the same in the 200 IM and 100 fly. Cade Arnett ended his freshman season with lifetime bests in the 50 and 100 frees, while freshman teammate Ethan Lefler did the same in the 50 and 500k and Devin Mark in the 200 and 100 backstroke. Evan Lockwood ended his first year on the team winning his heat in the 500 and a personal record in the 100 back.
The NSAA Swimming Championships is Feb. 27-29 at the Devaney Center in Lincoln.
Swimming
HEARTLAND ATHLETIC CONFERENCE MEET
At Fremont
BOYS TEAM SCORING: Lincoln Southwest 434, Lincoln East 311, Lincoln Pius X 243, Grand Island 231, Kearney 214, Norfolk 183, Lincoln Northeast 160, Fremont 147, Lincoln High 143, Lincoln Southeast 96, Lincoln North Star 61.
BOYS TOP FINISHERS: 200 medley relay—1. Lincoln Southwest (Bailey, Mlinek, Reida, Palmer), 1:36.14; 2. Lincoln Pius X, 1:37.33; 3. Kearney, 1:39.40; 200 freestyle—1. Novinski, Grand Island, 1:41.36; 2. Roberts, Lincoln East, 1:43.70; 3. Fraley, Lincoln Southwest, 1:45.84; 200 IM—Mlinek, Lincoln Southwest, 1:57.04; 2. Olmer, Norfolk, 1:59.30; 3. Bailey, Lincoln Southwest, 1:59.37; 50 freestyle—1. Palmer, Lincoln Southwest, :21.16; 2. Sieglaff, Lincoln High, :21.47; 3. Carney, Norfolk, :21.57; 100 butterfly—1. Niveen, Kearney, :51.81; 2. Dice, Lincoln East, :52.09; 3. Neil, Lincoln East, :53.42; 100 freestyle—1. Palmer, Lincoln Southwest, :46.51; 2. Sieglaff, Lincoln High, :46.93; 3. Feit, Lincoln Northeast, :47.34; 500 freestyle—1. Novinski, Grand Island, 4:32.54; 2. Roberts, Lincoln East, 4:44.64; 3. Wilson, Grand Island, 4:50.26; 200 freestyle relay—1. Lincoln Southwest (Hohl, Fraley, Reida, Palmer), 1:27.82; 2. Lincoln East, 1:28.86; 3. Grand Island, 1:29.44; 100 backstroke—1. Carney, Norfolk, :51.58; 2. Dice, Lincoln East, :52.65; 3. Schroeder, Lincoln East, :53.91; 100 breaststroke—1. Mlinek, Lincoln Southwest, :57.75; 2. Vyhidal, Lincoln Pius X, :59.63; 3. Newland, Lincoln Pius X, 1:00.18; 400 freestyle relay—1. Lincoln Southwest (Fraley, Reida, Bailey, Mlinek), 3:12.94; 2. Lincoln East, 3:15.07; 3. Norfolk, 3:16.86.
GIRLS TEAM SCORING: Lincoln Southwest 509, Lincoln East 394, Lincoln Pius X 308, Norfolk 250, Lincoln Southeast 145, Fremont 141, Lincoln Northeast 120, Kearney 106, Grand Island 88, Lincoln North Star 43.
GIRLS TOP FINISHERS: 200 medley relay—1. Lincoln Pius X (Owens, Stonehocker, Coffey, Theil), 1:48.06; 2. Norfolk, 1:48.43; 3. Lincoln Southwest, 1:50.27; 200 freestyle—1. Mlinek, Lincoln Southwest, 1:57.04; 2. Schroeder, Lincoln Southwest, 1:57.24; 3. Heasty, Lincoln Pius X, 1:59.61; 200 IM—1. Stonehocker, Lincoln Pius X, 2:07.11; 2. Theil, Lincoln Pius X, 2:10.43; 3. Walstad, Lincoln Southwest, 2:12.30; 50 freestyle—1. Livingston, Lincoln Southwest, :24.35; 2. Altmaier, Lincoln East, :24.48; 3. Reida, Lincoln Southwest, :24.49; 100 butterfly—1. Walstad, Lincoln Southwest, :58.32; 2. Maxwell, Lincoln Northeast, :59.16; 3. Jacobs, Norfolk, 1:00.72; 100 freestyle—1. Livingston, Lincoln Southwest, :52.26; 2. Harthoorn, Norfolk, :53.36; 3. Reida, Lincoln Southwest, :53.73; 500 freestyle—1. Schroeder, Lincoln Southwest, 5:09.24; 2. Theil, Lincoln Pius X, 5:15.16; 3. Morales, Lincoln Southwest, 5:15.42; 200 freestyle relay—1. Lincoln Southwest (Livingston, Morales, Ryder, Reida), 1:38.58; 2. Lincoln East, 1:40.43; 3. Lincoln Pius X, 1:41.28; 100 backstroke—1. Walz, Fremont, :57.25; 2. Harthoorn, Norfolk, :57.92; 3. Owens, Lincoln Pius X, :58.93; 100 breaststroke—1. Stonehocker, Lincoln Pius X, 1:04.97; 2. Heyen, Lincoln Southwest, 1:08.18; 3. Hunt, Lincoln East, 1:08.68; 400 freestyle relay—1. Lincoln Southwest (Walstad, Morales, Mlinek, Livingston), 3:35.24; 2. Norfolk, 3:42.34; 3. Lincoln Pius X, 3:42.69.