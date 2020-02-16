Eleven Tigers earn HAC medals; 8 school records set

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Connor Christ also set a school record for the boys with an auto time of 1:01.60 in the 100 breaststroke.

Also medaling for the Fremont boys was John Monson in the 200 free in which he hit a secondary time of 1:50.27, good for seventh place.

The boys 400 free and 200 medley relays set new school records. The 400 free of McClellan, Monson, Jacobus, and Prince finished in seventh place with an auto time of 3:21.46, over 11 seconds better than their previous best this season. The 200 medley of Prince, Christ, McClellan, and Monson finished in eighth place with an auto time of 1:42.00.

Granger also pointed out several personal bests for the girls and boys.

Blick swam a pair of secondary state times in the 50 and 100 frees. Addie Schiemann dropped over seven seconds off her 100 fly and five seconds in the 100 backstroke career times. She set a personal best in the 50 fly and swam the anchor of the 4x50 relay with a personal best split by almost two seconds. Ellie Schiemann dropped a total of over 25 seconds between the 200 and 500 frees. Kiera Spilinek finished her freshman season hitting personal bests in the 200 and 100 frees. Kelseigh Olson ended her sophomore season by tying her lifetime best in her 200 IM and a new lifetime best in her 100 fly.