OMAHA -- Elkhorn South used a solid pitching performance from Max Mosser to down First State Bank 5-3 on Tuesday night in the Class A State American Division Tournament at Jurgensen Park.
Mosser worked six strong innings for Woodhouse Ford, but FSB didn't go down without a fight.
In the top of the seventh, Dawson Glause and Jackson Gilfry hit consecutive singles on 0-2 counts to chase Mosser. Landon Goeser relieved and successfully picked Glause off of second for the first out. Eli Herink walked before Austin Callahan grounded out to first to advance the runners to second and third.
Dillon Dix walked to load the bases, but Goeser retired the final batter on strikes.
“I thought our kids played really hard tonight,’’ FSB coach Jeff Hayden said. “But tip your hat to Mosser. I was really impressed with him.’’
Mosser, who worked quickly for most of the game, allowed six hits and three walks while striking out four.
Despite the loss, FSB is scheduled to play in the championship game at 7 Wednesday night against either Elkhorn South or Millard South. The latter blew out Lincoln North Star 19-2 in an elimination game Tuesday.
Tanner Black scored on a double steal in the first inning to put the Storm up 1-0. In the third, Guy Hunt walked and Black doubled to left. Trevor Winterstein brought in a run with a sacrifice fly and Mosser made it 3-0 with a RBI single.
First State responded in the top of the fourth. With one out, Callahan singled for his 10th hit of the tournament. Dix was hit by a pitch before Nick Herink fouled out to first. Callahan, however, tagged up and advanced to third on the play.
A wild pitch brought Callahan home. Mitchell Glause and Brody Sintek walked before Donnie Mueller was hit by a pitch to make it 3-2. Mosser avoided further trouble by inducing an inning-ending ground out.
South got the runs back in the bottom of the fourth on Noah Miranda's RBI double and a single by Sam Hoskinson.
FSB narrowed the deficit to 5-3 in the sixth. Nick Herink doubled and moved to third on Mitchell Glause's ground out. Sintek drove him in with a ground out to second.
Gilfry had a pair of hits for First State while Callahan, Dix, Dawson Glause and Nick Herink had one each.
Mitchell Glause took the loss. He allowed five earned runs on eight hits and a walk in five innings of work. He also struck out five. Eli Herink allowed one hit in a scoreless inning of relief.
The loss drops FSB to 30-8 heading into the final where the staff ace, Sintek, who is 10-0 this summer, should be available.
"We'll just need to be ready to go for tomorrow," Hayden said.