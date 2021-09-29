Ella Cooper's monster night helps Fremont split with No. 3 Lincoln Southwest

Ella Cooper did all she could to help Fremont salvage a split against No. 3 Lincoln Southwest in a 8-4 win in the second game of their doubleheader Tuesday.

The junior smashed two three-run home runs while also picking up the win in the circle with eight strikeouts.

An Emma Sorensen walk and a Mallory Schleicher single set up Cooper for her first bomb in the bottom of the first, sending the third pitch of the at-bat deep over the center field fence.

The Silverhawks got a pair of runs back in the top of the second, cutting Fremont's lead down to 3-2.

The top of the Tigers line-up came through again in the second with Schleicher driving in Maggie McClain, who notched a lead-off single, with a single.

Cooper blasted her second three-run bomb of the night to open up a 7-2 lead. Southwest did not pitch to her again the rest of the night, walking her in her final two at-bats.

The second walk led to Fremont's final run in the sixth with Mackenzie Kinning driving Cooper in with a double to center.

The Silverhawks added a run in the third and the fourth, but were held scoreless in the final three frames as Cooper completed the complete game effort.