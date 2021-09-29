Ella Cooper's monster night helps Fremont split with No. 3 Lincoln Southwest

Ella Cooper did all she could to help Fremont salvage a split against No. 3 Lincoln Southwest in a 8-4 win in the second game of their doubleheader Tuesday.
The junior smashed two three-run home runs while also picking up the win in the circle with eight strikeouts.
An Emma Sorensen walk and a Mallory Schleicher single set up Cooper for her first bomb in the bottom of the first, sending the third pitch of the at-bat deep over the center field fence.
The Silverhawks got a pair of runs back in the top of the second, cutting Fremont's lead down to 3-2.
The top of the Tigers line-up came through again in the second with Schleicher driving in Maggie McClain, who notched a lead-off single, with a single.
Cooper blasted her second three-run bomb of the night to open up a 7-2 lead. Southwest did not pitch to her again the rest of the night, walking her in her final two at-bats.
The second walk led to Fremont's final run in the sixth with Mackenzie Kinning driving Cooper in with a double to center.
The Silverhawks added a run in the third and the fourth, but were held scoreless in the final three frames as Cooper completed the complete game effort.
She scattered six hits and struck out eight while walking two.
In the first game of the doubleheader it was Kylie Phillips who carried the Fremont offense in a 7-3 loss.
The senior infielder went 3-for-3 with a double and two home runs, driving in all three of the Tigers runs in the loss.
Fremont fell behind 2-0 in the top of the first on a solo home run and a run scoring on a Tigers error.
The No. 3 Silverhawks added four more runs in the top of the fourth to extend their lead to 6-0.
Phillips got Fremont on the board in the home half of the inning, lifting the full count pitch over the left field fence.
The senior left the yard again in the sixth, following up an Ella Cooper double with a blast to left.
Outside of Phillips, Fremont struggled to solve Lincoln Southeast starter Alexis Bradley. The Tigers struck out 17 times in the loss.
Fremont will travel to Lincoln North Star Thursday for the final games of the regular season.