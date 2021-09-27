Elli Dahl captures UNK Invite crown

Fremont senior Elli Dahl's first trip around the course at the Kearney Country Club this fall resulted in her third straight race win Monday.

"I love this course, so every time I run it I am excited," Dahl said.

Dahl clocked in at 18:51.48 to edge out Elkhorn South Jaci Seivers by two seconds.

It was the third time this season Dahl has held off Seivers for the win.

"She pushes the pace and keeps me going and keeps me competitive and motivated throughout the race," Dahl said.

Fremont finished third as a team with 98 team points. Lincoln East took home the team title with 58 points while Gretna beat out the Tigers by three points to take home second.

Fremont was without head coach Jake Smrcina for the race as he was at the hospital with his wife, who gave birth Monday.

"All the seniors, we came together and motivated each other today," Dahl said.

Senior Lucy Dillon pushed up the final stretch to secure a 10th place finish in 20:19.54.

Sophomore Maris Dahl secured Fremont's third individual medal, with a time of 20:59.53.

Avry LaFavor finished just outside the top 25 in 26th place, running a 21:42.82 and Chloe Hemmer rounded out Fremont's team score with a 50th place finish in 22:42.63.

