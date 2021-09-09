Elli Dahl leads five Fremont runners inside top 10 at home meet

All five Fremont runners finished inside the top 10, led by champion Elli Dahl as the Tigers won their home meet Thursday at Valley View Golf Course.

"It was really nice to see the seniors step up on senior day," said Fremont coach Jake Smrcina. "I thought all four of our seniors stepped up."

Fremont's scoring started with Elli Dahl at the front of the pack.

"I didn't feel as good as I thought I would, but I had enough in me," Dahl said.

The senior posted an 18:44.63 to edge out Elkhorn South's Jaci Sievers by three seconds.

"I do believe Jaci Sievers is probably the second or third best girl in the state right now, so that was a great test for her," Smrcina said.

The Tigers clogged up the top five spots with Lucy Dillon and Maris Dahl finishing back-to-back in third and fourth palce.

"Maris and Lucy both ran great in open space," Smrcina said.

Dillon finished one second ahead of the younger Dahl, clocking in at 19:27.99 to 19:28.72.

Mia Wager posted a 20:26.17 to finish sixth.

Rounding out the team score was Avry LaFavor in ninth.