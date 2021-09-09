Elli Dahl leads five Fremont runners inside top 10 at home meet

All five Fremont runners finished inside the top 10, led by champion Elli Dahl as the Tigers won their home meet Thursday at Valley View Golf Course.
"It was really nice to see the seniors step up on senior day," said Fremont coach Jake Smrcina. "I thought all four of our seniors stepped up."
Fremont's scoring started with Elli Dahl at the front of the pack.
"I didn't feel as good as I thought I would, but I had enough in me," Dahl said.
The senior posted an 18:44.63 to edge out Elkhorn South's Jaci Sievers by three seconds.
"I do believe Jaci Sievers is probably the second or third best girl in the state right now, so that was a great test for her," Smrcina said.
The Tigers clogged up the top five spots with Lucy Dillon and Maris Dahl finishing back-to-back in third and fourth palce.
"Maris and Lucy both ran great in open space," Smrcina said.
Dillon finished one second ahead of the younger Dahl, clocking in at 19:27.99 to 19:28.72.
Mia Wager posted a 20:26.17 to finish sixth.
Rounding out the team score was Avry LaFavor in ninth.
"I really, really was happy with Avry LaFavor," Smrcina said. "Avry as a senior has been around for a long time and never probably hit on all cylinders on the right day and it was pretty special for that day to be on senior day."
She ran a season-best 20:39.30 to set Fremont's team score at 22 - 19 points ahead of runner-up Elkhorn South.
"She found herself in a really special position and she just rallied knowing that she was our fifth girl and that her score mattered today," Smrcina said.
Taylor McCabe also finished 18th with a time of 21:12.71, but did not factor into the team score.
Also running in the varsity race for Fremont was Maddi Grosse, who finished in 21:29.80 for 26th place, Jenna Knuppel, 29th, 21:39.05 and Ayva Darmento, 34th, 22:00.83.
Fremont runs again next Thursday, Sept. 16, at Pioneers Park in Lincoln.