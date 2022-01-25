Elli Dahl named Nebraska Gatorade Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year

Fremont's Elli Dahl has been named the Gatorade Nebraska Girls Cross Country Player of the Year.

She is the first Fremont girls runner to be selected for the award.

Her on-the-course accolades include an undefeated season on Nebraska soil, a record-setting time at the Class A state meet and a fourth consecutive runner-up team finish for Fremont.

The Nebraska cross country signee shattered the Class A meet record, becoming the first girl to run a sub-18 minute 5k at the state meet, clocking in at 17:58.93.

Her time broke the state record by 13 seconds—it also reset her own school record—and allowed her to have a 30-second lead on the rest of the state field.

Dahl is just the sixth Class A runner to claim multiple state championships and the first to do so in nonconsecutive years.

On the way to her state title, Dahl picked up her third district championship—winning by 18 seconds, a Heartland Athletic Conference crown and a UNK Invite title.

Dahl also represented Fremont at the regional level, running in the Nike Heartland Regional race, taking 36th.

Off the track, Dahl volunteered locally with the Salvation Army and as a youth track instructor while maintaining a weighted 4.29 GPA in the classroom.

“Elli’s impact on our team and culture has been undeniable-in her four years of cross country, she is one of the hardest workers and most dependable kids on our team, and in our school,” said Fremont coach Jake Smrcina.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0