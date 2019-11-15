A pair of North Bend teammates headline the All-East Husker Conference volleyball team.
Lauren Emanuel and Megan Ortmeier were named to the first team.
They are joined on the first team by Oakland-Craig's Bailey Helzer. The 6-foot sophomore finished with 391 kills, 45 aces and 48 total blocks.
Other first-team picks include Rachel Otten of Wisner-Pilger, Allie Schneider of Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, Caragan Tietz of BRLD, Cassidy Hoffman of Clarkson/Leigh and Marissa Morris of Twin River.
The second team includes Oakland-Craig teammates Kennedy Benne and Ashten Rennerfeldt. Benne, a 5-5 senior, finished with 221 kills, 473 digs, 31 aces and 35 blocks. Rennerfeldt, a 5-8 junior, recorded 571 digs and 22 aces.
Ally Pojar of North Bend and Sidney Swanson of West Point-Beemer were also named to the second team. Swanson, a 5-6 junior, registered 218 kills, 194 set assists, 26 blocks, 32 aces and 189 digs. Other second-team picks included Jasmine Kment and Ellie Locke of Stanton and Wisner-Pilger teammates Aspin Waterman and Adi Meyer.
Dream Daugherty and Emily Lewin of Logan View/Scribner-Snyder head the third team. Taya VanLengen and Alyssa Coufal of Howells-Dodge, Cierra Kluthe of North Bend, Karrin Jindra of Wisner-Pilger, Kennedy Settje of Clarkson/Leigh and Brittney Veik of HLHF were also named to the third team.
Regan Klein of Logan View/Scribner-Snyder, Grace Kreikemeier of Howells-Dodge, Kelsey Larsen and Halle Wortman of BRLD, Emily Colwell of Stanton, Haley Butts and Whitney Zessin of Madison, Brooklyn Weddle and Jadyn Meiergerd of West Point-Beemer, Brynn Schmidt and Elena Jetensky of Tekamah-Herman, Ashley Ostrand, Zoey Lemkuhl, Olivia Nelson and Isabelle Felber of Pender, and Paige Beller and Riley Jurgens of HLHF were honorable mention picks.