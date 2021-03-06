Emanuel sisters carry North Bend Central to second-straight C-1 crown

“We certainly knew we had it in us to make a run like that,” Sterup said. “We had some things go our way for sure, but good teams make that happen.”

The Lady Tigers came out with a 9-1 run to start the fourth quarter, fueled by trips to the free throw line, which eased the sting missing their first three shots and going 2 of 8 from the field in the final eight minutes.

North Bend Central scored 15 of its 19 fourth quarter points at the free throw line.

Kaitlyn Emanuel had both of the made shots from the field. A lay-up with 4:39 left to bring NBC within a possession following the and-one free throw.

Then with 40 seconds left, the younger of the two Emanuel sisters splashed a corner three to tie the game at 49-49.

“Sydney passed it to me, I saw this look in her eyes, and I shot it there,” Kaitlyn Emanuel said.

North Bend Central survived both of go-ahead shots in the final 40 ticks, with the second defensive rebound landing in the arms of Sydney Emanuel, who was fouled by HSC’s Tatum Krikac, setting up the game-winning free throws.