Emanuel sisters carry North Bend Central to second-straight C-1 crown

LINCOLN - North Bend Central led for less than a minute in Saturday’s Class C-1 state championship game and trailed by as many as 11 in the fourth quarter, but when the final horn sounded, it was the Lady Tigers who emerged as repeat state champions, 51-49.
“Just real proud of the grit they showed there at the end,” North Bend Central coach Aaron Sterup said. “Eleven points down when you start the fourth quarter is not how you draw it up, certainly.”
Junior Sydney Emanuel drained a pair of free throws with 6.4 seconds left to give North Bend Central the final two-point cushion.
“I just tried to take it back to practice,” Sydney Emanuel said. “Sometimes, I’ll set up fake scenarios like if you make these two, you win a state title, so that was what was going through my mind.”
The Lady Tigers still had to survive a full-court sprint from the Hawkette’s Bailey Kissinger, who finished with a game-high 33 points, but the junior’s high-arcing lay-up finished off the mark, giving North Bend Central the program’s fourth title.
North Bend Central had a mountain to climb in the fourth quarter to reach the pinnacle of Class C-1.
The Lady Tigers trailed 43-32 with the momentum fully in the Hawkettes favor after Kissinger drained a half-court heave at the buzzer.
“We certainly knew we had it in us to make a run like that,” Sterup said. “We had some things go our way for sure, but good teams make that happen.”
The Lady Tigers came out with a 9-1 run to start the fourth quarter, fueled by trips to the free throw line, which eased the sting missing their first three shots and going 2 of 8 from the field in the final eight minutes.
North Bend Central scored 15 of its 19 fourth quarter points at the free throw line.
Kaitlyn Emanuel had both of the made shots from the field. A lay-up with 4:39 left to bring NBC within a possession following the and-one free throw.
Then with 40 seconds left, the younger of the two Emanuel sisters splashed a corner three to tie the game at 49-49.
“Sydney passed it to me, I saw this look in her eyes, and I shot it there,” Kaitlyn Emanuel said.
North Bend Central survived both of go-ahead shots in the final 40 ticks, with the second defensive rebound landing in the arms of Sydney Emanuel, who was fouled by HSC’s Tatum Krikac, setting up the game-winning free throws.
The Emanuel sisters combined for 39 of the Lady Tigers' points with Sydney Emanuel going for 20 points and Kaitlyn ending the night with a 19-point, 10-rebound double-double.
North Bend Central trailed from the onset as Hastings St. Cecilia scored the first four points of the game and held on for a 15-12 lead at the end of one.
Hannah Williams briefly gave the Lady Tigers the lead in the second quarter, splashing a top of the key three to push NBC in front 23-21 at the 1:56 mark of the frame.
Sydney Emanuel provided some foreshadowing for the fourth quarter at the end of the first half, knocking down a pair of free throws after the horn to take the game into half tied at 25-25.
Kissinger powered the Hawkettes in the third frame, scoring 12 of her 33 points as Hastings St. Cecilia built up its 43-32 advantage.
North Bend ends the year with a 24-3 record.