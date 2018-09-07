LINCOLN — Emma Witte earned an eighth-place medal to lead the Fremont High School girls’ golf team Thursday in the Pioneers Division of the Lincoln Golf Classic.
Witte shot a 97 to pace the Tigers to a sixth-place finish in the team standings. Elkhorn won the team championship with a 380 while Papillion-La Vista South was the runner-up with 386. The Tigers shot 419.
“I really challenged the girls to compete today and I thought they came out and gave a great effort,” Fremont coach Matt Burg said. “We got a few good performances and a few of them struggled to get going, but I felt the effort was good today.”
Witte was steady with a 49 on the front nine and a 48 on the back.
“Emma played really well today,” Burg said. “She is the only one on the team who has been under 100 twice this season. I hope she keeps working to do this more consistently.”
Emma Mullendore of Bellevue West was the meet medalist with a 78. Emily Karmazin of Elkhorn was the runner-up with an 84. There were 12 teams in the Pioneers division.
“It was good to finish in the top half of this tournament,” Burg said. “It was a field that we thought we could compete with today, which I think added some motivation for the girls.”
Chloe Miller of the Tigers shot a 103 while Tiffany Carnahan had a 104.
“If you were to ask Chloe and Tiffany, I think they would tell you that they were a little surprised by their scores,” Burg said. “They both felt they struggled today, but it was Tiffany’s low round of the season and Chloe’s best score since the first meet.”
Avery Gossett and Lauren Gifford shot a 115 apiece for the Tigers.
The Tigers’ next invitational will be Thursday at the Norfolk Country Club for the Panthers’ annual event.
“It will be our first look at the host course for our conference meet (Sept. 27) as well as the state tournament,” Burg said.
Lincoln Golf Classic
Team Scores — Elkhorn 380, Papillion-La Vista South 386, Columbus 393, Lincoln East 394, Bellevue West 410, Fremont 419, Beatrice 447, Millard South 457, Lincoln High 462, Omaha Mercy/Ralston 462, Lincoln Northeast 489, Lincoln North Star 518.