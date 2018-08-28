NORTH BEND — North Bend quarterback Austin Endorf had no idea what he accomplished when time expired in the Tigers’ season opener Friday night against Johnson County Central.
“I was just trying to do everything I could to help us win the game,” the 6-foot-2 junior said. “That was the main thing.”
Endorf led the Tigers to a 56-34 victory by setting a Class C-2 record for passing yards in a game. He was 31-for-47 for 497 yards and six touchdowns. He also smashed several school marks, including most TD passes in a game, during the win.
“Nothing was easy,” said Endorf, who threw for more than 1,500 yards as a sophomore. “We just played a good team game and it kind of resulted in the record falling. It took a lot of guys working together to make that happen.”
Nine Tigers caught passes on the night, including John Emanuel, a 6-2, 180-pound senior. He finished with 10 catches for 214 yards and a touchdown.
“John is a great player,” Endorf said “He is really a smart receiver and a strong guy. He can go up and make plays over guys and can run them over after catching the ball. He can do it all. He is probably my No. 1 option right now.”
Cody Prohaska hauled in six catches for 60 yards and a touchdown. Speedster Joe Howser had three catches for 59 yards and a score. Jacob Ray had two catches for 54 yards and a TD while fellow running back Ethan Mullally had two receptions for 54 yards and a pair of scores. Sam Buckingham, Cody Pospisil, Zach Ortmeier and Breckin Peters also had receptions.
“All of our receivers can make plays,” Endorf said. “Each one of those guys can get open. We have a really deep receiving corps.”
While Emanuel led the Tigers in receiving yards, Endorf said the Tigers’ screen game with Ray and Mullally was effective.
“That was really working well,” he said. “Our backs were able to catch the ball and make a lot of people miss. They also ran some (players) over.”
Endorf said the Tigers worked hard to prepare for the 2018 season. Players were dedicated to offseason conditioning and weight training. They also honed their skills during 7-on-7 competition.
Although North Bend went 2-6 last year, Endorf gained valuable experience at quarterback.
“Last year gave me a lot of confidence entering this season,” he said. “I’ve grown up playing the game so I’ve always been pretty confident, but that (offseason) work helped us all.”
Coach Ryan Stieren adjusted his lineup this year by moving receiver Ben Rolenc to offensive tackle and fullback Gavin Peterson to center. They were part of an offensive line that was solid in its protection of Endorf. Other linemen that helped the Tigers’ offense click were left tackle Cole Kluthe, Trevor Nelson, Jeremy Doernemann, Cole Johnson and Jace Owen.
“Our entire team played a really good game, but especially our line,” Endorf said. “We threw it 47 times and only had one sack. That was awesome.”
That line faces another test on Friday night when the Tigers travel to face Logan View/Scribner-Snyder.
“That is a game we’ve been ready for ever since the schedule came out,” Endorf said about the fellow East Husker Conference school. “They have a really good player in (running back/linebacker) Brady Hull. We know we have to have a good game plan and people will have to be ready to stop him, but it should be a really good game.”
A win over the Raiders would already equal the Tigers’ win total from 2017. It would also give them some momentum toward their ultimate goal.
“As a team we are obviously trying to make it to the state (playoffs). I think that is what we are really striving for,” Endorf said. “I loved the way we played Friday night and battled through some injuries and cramps because of the heat. We have a couple of guys banged up, but we’ll be ready to go on Friday.”