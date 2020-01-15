ARLINGTON -- Austin Endorf helped Class C-1's second-ranked North Bend get off to the strong start Tuesday night against Arlington.
The Tigers hit a trio of 3-point field goals to open the game on a 9-0 run. They went on to defeat the Eagles 73-32.
Endorf scored 13 of his game-high 22 points in the opening quarter as the Tigers broke to a 25-10 advantage. The lead swelled to 45-20 at halftime.
Jaxon Wietfeld added 14 points for the Tigers. Breckin Peters and Cody Prohaska also hit double figures with 10 points apiece.
The Eagles were limited to 11-for-42 shooting from the field (26 percent) while falling to 5-8 on the season.
Aiden Foreman led the Eagles with 14 points, five rebounds and three assists. Tanner Pittman finished with five points and three assists. Sam Kubat grabbed five rebounds.
The Tigers, 11-0, will play Thursday night at Wayne. Arlington plays Saturday at Syracuse. North Bend hosts Fremont Bergan on Saturday.