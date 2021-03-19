Escamilla lone returner for Lady Tigers tennis

There will be plenty of fresh faces filling out the Fremont girls tennis line-up this spring as the Tigers return just one player with state experience from the 2019 season.
Senior Tawnie Escamilla is the lone Tiger back for the Fremont girls tennis squad with state tournament experience, playing in the No. 2 singles bracket.
“She knows she is our leader and this is her team, so far she is doing a good job of leading the way a leader does in practice,” said Fremont coach Justin Bigsby.
Bigsby felt that the cancelled 2020 would have allowed Escamilla to blossom as a player.
“She had a good season (as a sophomore), but I think last year would have been her breakthrough season,” Bigsby said. “She was really coming into her game.”
Now, Escamilla will be the keystone to the Lady Tigers line-up as either the No. 1 singles player or as a member of the No. 1 doubles squad in her final season.
“Next week, weather providing, when we play our matches, she’ll get a chance to play both, just to build her record at both spots and that gives us options,” Bigsby said.
The ability to set multiple line-ups will be a strength for Tigers this spring.
“We’ve got some depth and some really good options which is great,” Justin Bigsby said. “I am excited to figure out our line-up.”
Senior Katie Johnson and junior Jules Schmidt, Grace Blick and Adisyn Mendlik are slated to help fill out the roster.
The Tigers will also have a few underclassmen making a push for a starting spot.
Sophomores Abbie Bigsby and Mackenzie Kirby will have their first chances to break into the high school scene after their freshman seasons were eliminated.
Where and how the pieces fit together is still a project for Fremont, but Justin Bigsby feels like it’s not a problem unique to his team.
“Missing the 2020 season, everybody now is down,” Bigsby said. “That kind of levels the playing field and makes things a little exciting.”
Fremont starts its season at home against Lincoln North Star on Tuesday, March 23.
2021 Schedule
March 23 - Lincoln North Star, 4 p.m.
March 26 - Grand Island, 4 p.m.
April 1 - Lincoln Northeast, 4 p.m.
April 6 - Blair, 4 p.m.
April 9 - Invitational, 8 a.m.
April 13 - Norfolk, 4 p.m.
April 20 - at Columbus, 4 p.m.