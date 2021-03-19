Escamilla lone returner for Lady Tigers tennis

There will be plenty of fresh faces filling out the Fremont girls tennis line-up this spring as the Tigers return just one player with state experience from the 2019 season.

Senior Tawnie Escamilla is the lone Tiger back for the Fremont girls tennis squad with state tournament experience, playing in the No. 2 singles bracket.

“She knows she is our leader and this is her team, so far she is doing a good job of leading the way a leader does in practice,” said Fremont coach Justin Bigsby.

Bigsby felt that the cancelled 2020 would have allowed Escamilla to blossom as a player.

“She had a good season (as a sophomore), but I think last year would have been her breakthrough season,” Bigsby said. “She was really coming into her game.”

Now, Escamilla will be the keystone to the Lady Tigers line-up as either the No. 1 singles player or as a member of the No. 1 doubles squad in her final season.

“Next week, weather providing, when we play our matches, she’ll get a chance to play both, just to build her record at both spots and that gives us options,” Bigsby said.

The ability to set multiple line-ups will be a strength for Tigers this spring.