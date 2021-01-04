Estrada, Bernal, Wentz, Richardson finish runner-up at Prep Invite

Fremont wrestling brought home four runner-up individual finishes at the 42nd annual Tom Dineen Invitation hosted by Creighton Prep on Saturday and a fifth place finish as a team.

The Tigers tallied 105 points. Papillion-La Vista won the tournament with 182.5 points.

Orlando Estrada (120) went 2-1 to finish runner-up. He won his first match with a second period pin then claimed a 6-4 decision. In the final match of the day, Estrada lost to Cal Price of Papillion-La Vista by pin in the opening period.

Felix Bernal (132) went 2-1 on the day to finish runner-up. Bernal won his first two matches via a pin then was pinned in the second period of the title clash.

Thomas Wentz (170) cruised through the opening rounds on the way to a second place finish.

Wentz secured a first period win in the quarterfinals, then moved on due to an injury default by Blaine Miller of Burke.

The senior lost the championship match in an 11-1 major decision to Papillion-La Vista’s Cole Price.

Titus Richardson (285) was the third Tiger to reach the championship match, claiming a second period pin in the quarterfinals and and a 14-8 decision in the semifinals.