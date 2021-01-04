Estrada, Bernal, Wentz, Richardson finish runner-up at Prep Invite

Fremont wrestling brought home four runner-up individual finishes at the 42nd annual Tom Dineen Invitation hosted by Creighton Prep on Saturday and a fifth place finish as a team.
The Tigers tallied 105 points. Papillion-La Vista won the tournament with 182.5 points.
Orlando Estrada (120) went 2-1 to finish runner-up. He won his first match with a second period pin then claimed a 6-4 decision. In the final match of the day, Estrada lost to Cal Price of Papillion-La Vista by pin in the opening period.
Felix Bernal (132) went 2-1 on the day to finish runner-up. Bernal won his first two matches via a pin then was pinned in the second period of the title clash.
Thomas Wentz (170) cruised through the opening rounds on the way to a second place finish.
Wentz secured a first period win in the quarterfinals, then moved on due to an injury default by Blaine Miller of Burke.
The senior lost the championship match in an 11-1 major decision to Papillion-La Vista’s Cole Price.
Titus Richardson (285) was the third Tiger to reach the championship match, claiming a second period pin in the quarterfinals and and a 14-8 decision in the semifinals.
Richardson lost the title bout by being pinned in the first period.
The Tigers also had five fourth place finishers.
Joel Molzahn (113) finished fourth, winning his consolation semifinals with a 12-2 major decision before losing in the third place match by a first period pin.
Derrick Alfaro (126) battled through the backside of the bracket to reach the third place match with a first period pin. Alfaro was pinned in the first period of the third place match to end his day.
Justin Leon (152) also worked his way through the backside of the bracket for a fourth place finish. Leon went 2-2 on the day with wins coming via a pin in the quarterfinals and a techinical fall in the consolation semifinals.
Michael Dalton (160) finished the day 2-2 to finish fourth.
Fremont hits the mats again on Friday, Jan. 8 at Lincoln North Star.