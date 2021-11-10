 Skip to main content
Estrada brothers off to Buena Vista

Fremont's Ismael Orlando (front row, center) and Orlando Estrada (front row, right) both signed with Buena Vista University Wednesday. Ismael signed for E-sports while Orlando signed for wrestling.

 Randy Speer Fremont Tribune

Brothers Orlando and Ismael Estrada both signed to Buena Vista University Wednesday with Orlando committing to the Beavers wrestling program and Ismael joining the E-sports program. 

"I was like, let's just go to the same college, have the same experience and I hyped up Buena Vista for him," Orlando said. 

Estrada, who wrestled at 120 lbs. last fall, looked at other area NAIA and Division III programs before settling on joining the Beavers, citing its nearness to Fremont and it's academics as well as the wrestling coaching staff.

"Me and the coaches had a special bond after (the visit)," Orlando said. 

Ismael will focus on Super Smash Bros. as his main game. 

