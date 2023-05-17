OMAHA - There are a lot of moving parts in the process of trying to fling yourself nearly a story into the air in the pole vault.

The hips, the hands and the flip all need to be in sync and that’s not mentioning the sprint up to the box with a towering pole in hand.

Keeping it simple is the way Fremont’s Taylor Evans likes to approach the event.

“You can’t over think it too much,” Evans said. “Sometimes when I think too much, it makes it worse rather than better.”

The junior kept it as simple as possible to take home the Class A state pole vault title Wednesday - four first-attempt clears ending at the winning height of 12’.

“It wouldn’t have mattered a ton if I had ended up second or third as long as I knew I vaulted well,” Evans said. “I have so much family and coaches and teammates that are over here cheering me on, so I had to show what their support meant to me.”

After the field of 19 dissipated to just two jumpers, Evans set the top mark at 11’6” with her first jump.

Lincoln Southwest’s Hailey Watermeier missed her first jump at the height.

In an effort to keep herself in contention, Watermeier passed on her final two jumps at 11’6” to move the bar up six inches, hoping for a misstep from Evans which would open an avenue for the Silver Hawk sophomore to win the event on jumps.

The change of height didn’t bother Evans.

“I made it before, why not just make it again,” she said.

And that’s what she did, clearing 12’ to put the pressure back on Watermeier, who missed her final two attempts to cement Evans as the champion.

Evans took three cracks at breaking the Class A meet record of 12’6 ¼”, but that mark will have to wait until next year after three failed attempts.

“I felt like I could have made (12’ 6 1/4”) with that jump, it was really far over,” Evans said on her 11’6” jump. “I know that it’s there and that’s something that I’m going to work on for the next state meet.”

Evans wins puts her in contention for the all-class gold medal with just two jumpers - Holdridge's Bradie Medina in Class B and Kearney Catholic's Alyssa Onnen in Class C - seeded with a 12' jump.

The Fremont girls program has never produced a pole vault all-class gold medalist.

Evans wasn't the only medalist for Fremont on the opening day of the Class A state track meet.

Sophomore Makenna Meyer uncorked a throw of 116' 5" on her first ever throw at the state meet, which would stand as the seventh best throw of the day.

Sydney Glause also secured her spot in the finals of the 400m.

Her late charge in the second heat got her to 59.51 for the eighth and final spot in the finals.

She missed the finals in the 200m, running a 26.22 for 12th place.

Emmalee Sheppard ran a 1:01.06 in the third heat of the 400, good for 18th place.

Fremont's 4x800m relay team of Ayva Darmento, McKenna Olson, Allison Merrill and Jenna Knuppel turned in a time of 10:17.36 to finish in 14th place.

Ella Cooper finished 25th in the long jump with a best just of 15'3" and 23rd in the 100m in 13.33.

The girls are currently tied for seventh in the team standings with 12 points.

Papillion-La Vista South leads the girls team race with 23 points.

On the boys side, sophomore Juan Gonzalez improved upon his freshman finish, but fell a place short of achieving what he was after in the 3200m with a runner-up finish.

"It's way better than last year, but when you have the fastest time in the state, you expect a bit more," Gonzalez, who finished 8th in the 3200m last year, said.

Gonzalez lost the sprint over the last 300m to Millard West's Jack Witte, logging a time of 9:21.57 to Witte's 9:19.44. The Tigers long-distance standout set the pace for most of the race leading from the start of the second lap until the halfway mark of the final lap.

"I feel like I could have taken out the race a bit faster, but it was still a great race," Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez will have a chance to claim the elusive gold medal Thursday when he returns for the 1600m against practically the same field of runners.

Teammate Domingo Perez Ramos capped off his career in the 3200m, clocking in at 10:01.21 to finish in 12th place.

The Fremont boys 4x800m crew of Wes Pleskac, Will Schulz, Jase LaDay and Paulo Murrieta Torres came within four seconds of securing a medal in the event, but finished in ninth place with a time of 8:06.94.

Hudson Cunnings finished 23rd in the 100m prelims, logging a time of 11.6.

The Class A State track meet resumes at 9 a.m. Thursday with the boys pole vault. Racing begins at 1:30 p.m.