Experienced Bergan squad aiming to get back to state

With all four members of its state qualifying team back from last season, the Bergan girls golf team are aiming to make a return trip to the final tournament of the fall.

“The optimism there,” said Bergan coach Jeremy Murman. “I’ve got a couple of seniors leaders who are really excited and ready to go for the season.”

The quartet that took the Knights to Columbus last fall—Jocelyn Kumm, Olivia Prauner, Olivia Fedde and Ellie Sendgraff—all return with an extra summer of practice under their belts.

“Experience does a lot of things on the golf course and golf is very mental and just knowing that you can compete and you can get there gives you a lot to rely on as you’re out there on the course,” Murman said.

Bergan even has some breathing room in the team scoring now with the team growing to seven members after playing all of last year with four, the minimum required for a team score. In the team’s opening tournament of the fall, Bergan finished runner-up at the West Point-Beemer Invite at Indian Trails. The Knights combined to shoot 430 as a team, finishing only behind champion Bennington. Bergan also took home three individual medals from the meet with Kumm tying for fourth with a 98.

Murman highlighted Kumm as she headed into her senior year.

“She’s had a great couple weeks of practice and she put in a lot of work in this summer,” Murman said. “She’s been our leader the last four years and I don’t know if I’ve ever seen someone this thirsty to go out there and compete.”

Fedde earned a top 10 finish with an eighth place 105 and Prauner ended in a three-way tie ninth with a 106. Sendgraff shot a 121 and Avery Ridder shot a 136, but didn’t factor into the team score.