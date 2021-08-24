Experienced Knights ready to take the fight to opponents

“He has always been a confident kid, but now you can tell he is a calm confident,” Mruz said. “He doesn’t have to get jittery about it, he is at peace with where he is at.”

The trigger man in his final year on the offensive side of the ball—McIntyre committed to Wyoming as a safety in the offseason—put up record numbers in his first year as the Knights quarterback.

“The kid has worked so hard at his craft of being a quarterback that it’s paying off and that’s only going to help him be a safety in college,” Mruz said. “The fact that he has been going to all these camps and learning safety a little more, he gets to learn quarterbacking from the opposite side.”

As a junior, McIntyre accounted for 3,443 yards of total offense—becoming the first Knight to pass for over 1,000 yards and rush for another 1,000 yards as well as the first 2,000-yard passer and 1,000-yard rusher—the most total offense by a single player in Bergan history.

He was responsible for 48 touchdowns on the year—throwing for 31, rushing in 16 and also took an interception back for a score.

All but one of his targets from last fall return as well.