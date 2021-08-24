Experienced Knights ready to take the fight to opponents

There will be no surprising teams this fall for Bergan football.
“Last year, we took the fight to a lot of people,” Bergan coach Seth Mruz said. “This year we need to finish the fight and that’s been our motto this year, we are going to finish the fight. Whether that’s every series, every quarter, every game, whatever that may be, we are going to try and finish the fight.”
The consensus No. 1 team in Class C-2 returns the vast majority of the pieces that made a 12-1 season and a state runner-up finish possible in 2020.
“We feel good with where we are at,” said Bergan coach Seth Mruz. “Obviously, we aren’t completely happy with how last year ended, but we proved a lot of people wrong and now this year the script is kind of flipped a little bit. We are going to have a target on our back, we know that, but the goal is to embrace it and get better week by week.”
Bergan will lean on its experience as they go through a schedule with three teams ranked inside the top 10 including season-opener Friday against No. 6 Yutan.
“We have a lot of three, four year starters right now and just being able to have gone through the battles they have and make adjustments on the fly.” Mruz said.
The Knights offensive production starts with senior quarterback Koa McIntyre.
“He has always been a confident kid, but now you can tell he is a calm confident,” Mruz said. “He doesn’t have to get jittery about it, he is at peace with where he is at.”
The trigger man in his final year on the offensive side of the ball—McIntyre committed to Wyoming as a safety in the offseason—put up record numbers in his first year as the Knights quarterback.
“The kid has worked so hard at his craft of being a quarterback that it’s paying off and that’s only going to help him be a safety in college,” Mruz said. “The fact that he has been going to all these camps and learning safety a little more, he gets to learn quarterbacking from the opposite side.”
As a junior, McIntyre accounted for 3,443 yards of total offense—becoming the first Knight to pass for over 1,000 yards and rush for another 1,000 yards as well as the first 2,000-yard passer and 1,000-yard rusher—the most total offense by a single player in Bergan history.
He was responsible for 48 touchdowns on the year—throwing for 31, rushing in 16 and also took an interception back for a score.
All but one of his targets from last fall return as well.
Gavin Logemann is the leader of the receiving corps, coming off a 35 reception, 602 yards and 11 touchdown season. Kade McIntyre broke out for five touchdowns on 29 receptions for 472 yards.
The Knights will need to plug two holes on the offensive line, but a summer growth spurt from Carson Ortmeier should help Bergan sure up the
“We are going to be a little smaller on the offensive line, but both spots we are filling in, hopefully we’ve got kids that can do well,” Mruz said.
Defensively, the Knights have their top five tacklers back led by Jarrett Boggs, who racked up 135 last fall, and Cal Janke, who had 83 tackles.