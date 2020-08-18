Experienced Lady Tigers cross country wants to get over the runner-up hump in 2020

FREMONT—In a fall where the uncertainty seems more prevalent than ever, the Fremont girls cross country team has some certainty on their side with an experienced and talented line-up ready to challenge for a Class A team title.
“I think it’s a year of uncertainty and think after track season gets taken away, we are excited about any opportunity we get,” Fremont girls cross country coach Jake Smrcina said. “I think it’d be easy to sit here and talk about October and all those things, but right now we are focusing on one day at a time and enjoying the opportunity to be back together.”
The Lady Tigers return six of their seven runners off of last season’s Class A runner-up squad including all-class champion junior Elie Dahl and are eyeing a chance to finally reach the pinnacle after two years of second place finishes.
“If we wake up in August and everything we think about is state, state, state, it’s a long time to function on that highest level,” Smrcina said. “I think one of the things we’ve learned to thrive on is just being better than we were last year.”
Of the six returners for the Lady Tigers—seniors Mara Hemmer, Shelby Bracker and Emily Nau along with juniors Lucy Dillon and Mia Wagner—five finished inside the top 20 last year at the state meet.
“It’s not an elephant in the room and I think you have to address the fact that we have been second two years in a row and I think when it comes to a lot of our culture building things, that has been where I’ve seen a lot of change in the girls,” Smrcina said. “Our running has been great like always, the girls had a great summer even with all the conditions, but the main thing I’d said is we still have the hump to get over and it’s made them take ownership of their team differently and I think it’s made their relationships even stronger just because we have a little more to work for this year.”
The key cog for Fremont will be Dahl, the first Lady Tigers state champion since 2003, who could become the first ever repeat champion for the Fremont girls cross country program.
“I think with Elie, the intangibles always take care of themselves with her,” Smrcina said. “She is a competitor through and through.
In addition to an experienced, upperclass heavy varsity, the Lady Tigers bring in a freshman class that will bolster Fremont’s depth for the next four years.
“In the last five years, some of those girls would have been our third or fourth runners and now they are our ninth and tenth, so I think we will get fortunate this year in that normally varsity is just our top seven whereas this year, a lot of our meets will be two twelve,” Smrcina said. “I think it’ll be a unique funnell that will get a lot of those freshmen sucked into experiences they might not have had.”
Due to the current COVID pandemic, the original schedule for the season was scrapped and instead, the Lady Tigers will run every two weeks, as opposed to a normal once-a-week schedule, with other Class A schools at smaller meets.
With all the uncertainty around the fall, the Lady Tigers are taking it one day at time in their approach towards the ultimate end goal of a state title.
“The fact of the matter is we were on paper the second fastest team in state history last year, so if we are just focusing on progressing from where we were last year individually and as a team, obviously we are going to be in a place where in October good things will happen,” Smrcina said.
