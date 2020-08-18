Experienced Lady Tigers cross country wants to get over the runner-up hump in 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

FREMONT—In a fall where the uncertainty seems more prevalent than ever, the Fremont girls cross country team has some certainty on their side with an experienced and talented line-up ready to challenge for a Class A team title.

“I think it’s a year of uncertainty and think after track season gets taken away, we are excited about any opportunity we get,” Fremont girls cross country coach Jake Smrcina said. “I think it’d be easy to sit here and talk about October and all those things, but right now we are focusing on one day at a time and enjoying the opportunity to be back together.”

The Lady Tigers return six of their seven runners off of last season’s Class A runner-up squad including all-class champion junior Elie Dahl and are eyeing a chance to finally reach the pinnacle after two years of second place finishes.

“If we wake up in August and everything we think about is state, state, state, it’s a long time to function on that highest level,” Smrcina said. “I think one of the things we’ve learned to thrive on is just being better than we were last year.”

Of the six returners for the Lady Tigers—seniors Mara Hemmer, Shelby Bracker and Emily Nau along with juniors Lucy Dillon and Mia Wagner—five finished inside the top 20 last year at the state meet.